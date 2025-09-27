Alabama High School Football Team Records Embarassing Win
An Alabama high school football team did something that had not been done in the state in over seven decades this past Friday night.
Williamson High School hit triple digits vs. Murphy in a meeting of Mobile, Alabama area programs, winning 100-0.
Holding a more than commanding 73-0 advantage at halftime, Williamson tacked on 27 more points in the second half to improve to 6-0 on the season. They have now scored 311 points during that six-game stint, allowing just 14.
The scoring mark is the 19th time in Alabama high school football history that a team has went for 100 points or more. The last was in 1970 when Keith downed Alabama Industrial, 122-0.
Williamson was still 25 points off the state record for points, which is held by Langdale and Hamilton at 125 points. Those two high-water marks came all the way back in 1925 by Langdale and 10 years before that by Hamilton.
How did Williamson Achieve so Many Points so Quickly?
Unlike other states that have an imposed running clock rule once a game reaches 35 points or larger in terms of the deficit, the Alabama High School Association allows for it to be skipped until the fourth quarter completely.
The AHSAA does allow for coaches to agree to a running clock to start the second half.
But one coach did not agree to that between Williamson and Murphy.
“I wanted to run the clock,” Williamson head coach Antonio Coleman told AL.com. “I asked the ref. He said OK. He asked me if I had a problem going to eight minutes. I said no.
“He went to ask (Murphy head coach Sherman (Williams) and he said he didn’t want to run the clock.”
Coleman indicated that he had a handshake with Williams after the game as usual, but that he doesn’t “understand what happened.”
“They finally started running the clock in the fourth quarter,” he added. “I was just trying ot get out of the game. I never experienced anything like that. I didn’t want anyone to get hurt.”
Up next for the Lions will be Faith Academy on Friday night on the road. Murphy, which has scored just 12 points this year, heads to Theodore on Thursday.