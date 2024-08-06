Alabama high school football coaches placed on leave ahead of 2024 season
Less than three weeks away from playing in the prestigious Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase, the Hoover Buccaneers may be without their head coach and defensive coordinator.
According to a report by Al.com’s Dennis Victory, Hoover High School head football coach Drew Gilmer has been placed on indefinite administrative leave. Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator Adam Helms has also been placed on leave.
“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. We are taking this matter seriously and working diligently to resolve it promptly and fairly,” Hoover City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Maddox said in a statement.
Helms was reportedly captured on camera pushing a player to the ground and ripping off his helmet during practce.
Gilmer was hired on at Hoover during the off-season, spending the previous eight years at Clay-Chalkville High School, winning two of the last three 6A titles. He left the Cougars with an overall record of 81-12.
Gilmer’s Buccaneers are just 17 days away from taking the field down in South Florida to take on the Western Wildcats on August 24th.
Broward County Classic organizer Dr. Kevin Perry had no comment in regards to any changes forthcoming to Hoover’s standing in relation to the classic.
It’s coincidentally the 20-year anniversary of Hoover’s debut on national television in the MTV series known as ‘Two-A-Days’, which featured controversial former head coach Rush Propst.
Hoover is just days removed from naming former University of Alabama star Trent Richardson the team’s running backs coach. Richardson was the No. 3 pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.
"Look who is rolling in to HooverU! Join us in welcoming former and great Trent Richardson to the coaching staff! Big Time Bucs, making Big Time moves!" - Hoover Athletics said in an announcement made via X on July 30.
Hoover has won 13 football state championships, 22 region titles and holds an all-time record of 542-187-7.
