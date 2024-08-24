Key takeaways from Saraland's 35-27 season-opening win over Jackson
The Saraland Spartans and Jackson Aggies put on a show for a sellout crowd at Spartan Stadium to open the 2024 Alabama high school football season Friday night.
The Spartans took a two-touchdown lead into halftime and held off a fierce Jackson rally to hang on for a 35-27 win.
Here are a couple of key takeaways from Friday’s heavyweight battle.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM SARALAND’S WIN OVER JACKSON
Saraland has plenty of receivers
Ryan Williams was supposed to be a senior on this Saraland team, but reclassified and graduated early to enroll at Alabama in the off-season.
If Friday night’s game is any indication, the Spartans (1-0) are going to be just fine. Texas commit KJ Lacey spread the ball around, tossing two touchdown passes to CD Gill and another to Ole Miss commit Dylan Alfred.
The offensive line played well despite facing a huge challenge against a talented Aggie front, and tailback Santae McWilliams might be the x-factor for what is again a very solid Saraland offense.
No answer for Ezavier Crowell
The Spartan defense played well for much of Friday’s season opener, coming up with several key stops and one big fourth-quarter interception from Arterus Moffett.
At other times, Jackson’s offensive line was able to create some creases for the Aggies’ star tailback Ezavier Crowell, who is going to get a lot of attention from college over the next three years.
The sophomore ran for three touchdowns, including a 65-yard run that will certainly make the highlight reel. He took the inside handoff, bounced it to the outside, turned it into a footrace and then won it handily.
Jackson is going to compete
There’s a reason the Aggies (0-1) were the No. 1 team in Class 4A to start the season. They’re really good.
They’re also young.
Junior quarterback Landon Duckworth is a four-star rated prospect who showed off a big arm by airing it out a couple of times (with mixed success) Friday night.
With his 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame, Central Florida commit Keeyun Chapman is another junior who provides a big target, and the aforementioned Crowell is still just a sophomore. The Aggies are going to be a matchup nightmare for the next two or three years.
Jeff Kelly’s got another good team
It feels like death and taxes at this point, but Saraland coach Jeff Kelly has another elite football team.
Kelly improved his record at Saraland to 133-36 with the Spartans’ latest victory, and the Spartans have now won 30 of their last 32.