Alabama high school football scores: Live updates, live streams (8/22/2024)

It's kickoff for the first full weekend of Alabama high school football and we have all the scores.

Priceville football visits Columbia Thursday night as more than games help kickoff the Alabama high school football season.
Priceville football visits Columbia Thursday night as more than games help kickoff the Alabama high school football season. / Joe Boyd

It's the first full weekend of Alabama high school football and it gets underway with more than 20 games on Thursday night. Follow the action get the most to date scores by tracking the SBLive Alabama High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.

STATEWIDE ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A SCORES | CLASS 6A SCORES

CLASS 5A SCORES | CLASS 4A SCORES

CLASS 3A SCORES | CLASS 2A SCORES

CLASS 1A SCORES

AISA CLASS A | AISA CLASS AA

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Alabama high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

We also invite you to visit the brand new Alabama homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Alabama high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.

