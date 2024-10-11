High School

Live score updates: Central - Phenix City vs. Carver in Alabama high school football matchup (10/11/2024)

Get live score updates from Central - Phenix City vs. Carver

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Central Phenix City's Cameron Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown catch as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19.
Central Phenix City's Cameron Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown catch as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Central - Phenix City Red Devils (5-1) host the Carver Wolverines (5-1) on Friday night at Central - Phenix City High School .

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

This page will be updated throughout the game with scoring plays. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Central - Phenix City vs. Carver Live Score Updates

Updates will be placed here.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Alabama