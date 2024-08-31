Live score updates: Central-Phenix City vs. Lutheran North in Alabama-Missouri football clash
Central - Phenix City is off to an impressive start to the 2024 high school football season, coming off a 61-14 rout of Pinson Valley in its season opener. Now the Red Devils will have to contend with Missouri power Lutheran North.
The defending Class 7A AHSAA champions, Central - Phenix City comes into the game ranked No. 19 in the country in the latest SBLive/SI Power 25 high school football rankings.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Central - Phenix City vs. Lutheran North matchup in Alabama. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m. CT.
You can also watch Central - Phenix City vs. Lutheran North live on the NFHS Network.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back at 7:45 p.m. CT for live game updates.
