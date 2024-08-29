Live score updates: Clay-Chalkville vs. Ramsay in Alabama high school football showdown
Two Alabama high school football powers - Clay-Chalkville and Ramsay - square off Thursday night in one of the most intriguing games on the schedule this weekend.
Class 6A Clay-Chalkville (1-0) comes into the game ranked No. 4 in the latest SBLive/SI Alabama Top 25 football rankings. Aaron Frye shined in his debut at quarterback last week for Clay-Chalkville, completing 12-of-14 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-7 win over Hueytown.
Class 5A Ramsay (0-1), coming off a state championship game appearance last season, struggled in its 2024 opener, a 41-12 loss to A.H. Parker. Ramsay had a hard time containing Parker quarterback Dylan Reese, who threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more.
The programs are two of the most successful in recent AHSAA history - Clay-Chalkville is the second winningest 6A team of this decade and Ramsay is the winningest 5A team of this decade. Clay-Chalkville is coming off a 14-0 season that culminated in a 6A state championship victory over Saraland.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Clay-Chalkville vs. Ramsay game at historic Legion Field in Birmingham. The matchup is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT.
You can also watch Clay-Chalkville vs. Ramsay live on the NFHS Network.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back just before kickoff (7 p.m. CT) for live updates and big play highlights from Legion Field.
