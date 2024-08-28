High School

Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (8/28/2024)

Central-Phenix City continues into Week 2 as the No. 1 team in our 2024 Alabama high school football rankings

Saraland's Ryan Williams (1) scores his second touchdown of the night against Clay-Chalkville during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.
Saraland's Ryan Williams (1) scores his second touchdown of the night against Clay-Chalkville during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Alabama Aug. 21-23 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Central-Phenix City followed by the Saraland Spartans. As you'll see throughout our rankings, Central Alabama is well represented.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 2 of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings

1. Central-Phenix City (1-0)

Central Phenix City's Zackariah Simmons (6) runs the ball as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football stat
Central Phenix City's Zackariah Simmons (6) runs the ball as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19.

The Red Devils made it look easy in Week 1 as the routed Pinson Valley 61-14, notching 29 first downs in the contest. This week Central hosts Lutheran North.

2. Saraland (1-0)

Saraland's KJ Lacey passes against Mountain Brook during the AHSAA Class 6A State Football Championship Game
Saraland's KJ Lacey passes against Mountain Brook during the AHSAA Class 6A State Football Championship Game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Friday December 2, 2022.

KJ Lacey kicked off the season with an impressive performance, throwing for 326 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-27 win over Jackson last week.

3. Thompson (0-1)

Thompson's Trakel Howard (12) is tackled by Central Phenix City's Daniel Cameron (17) as Central Phenix City faces Thompson
Thompson's Trakel Howard (12) is tackled by Central Phenix City's Daniel Cameron (17) as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19.

I mean, it's going to be hard to knock Thompson down too far down these rankings after losing a heartbreaker 15-14 to Grayson (Georgia).

4. Clay-Chalkville (1-0)

Aaron Frye looked good in his debut at quarterback for Clay-Chalkville, completing 12-of-14 passes for 210 yards and three scores in a 28-7 win over Hueytown.

5. Hillcrest (1-0)

The Jaguars needed every yard and minute to grind out a 16-14 victory over Rain to start the season. They'll need a bounce back performance against Andalusia this week.

6. Enterprise (1-0)

In Week 1, the Wildcats rolled to a 35-7 victory over Andalusia last week. Now the Wildcats will welcome Pike Road into town.

7. Auburn (1-0)

The Tigers didn't just win, but they dominated over a Florida opponent. Now it's not a Florida powerhouse by any means, but Auburn rolling over North Miami Beach 49-0 mean a big move up.

8. Montgomery Catholic (1-0)

JJ Williams was terrific under center in the Knights' 42-14 win over Saint James, completing 14-of-17 passes for 217 yards and three scores

9. Parker (1-0)

The Thundering Herd used a balance offensive attack in a 41-12 victory over Ramsay, with quarterback Dylan Reese throwing for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

10. Hoover (1-0)

Hoover Buccaneers head into the classic under interim head coach Chip English
Hoover Buccaneers head into the classic under interim head coach Chip English

Picking up a gritty 17-14 victory over Western (Florida) in last week's Broward County Classic Elite High School Showcase was impressive seeing everything the program has gone through.

11. Dothan (1-0)

Another one of the Alabama-Florida games that took place was Dothan-Chiles, with the Wolves coming out on top 27-7.

12. Hewitt-Trussville (1-0)

Using four different quarterbacks and nine different ball carriers, the Huskies won easily 50-6 over JAG last week.

13. Mary G. Montgomery (0-1)

Losing against a solid Pace (Florida) club out of the Sunshine State is respectable, but the Vikings move down a few spots because of it.

14. Carver-Montgomery (1-0)

Not in our initial Top 25 preseason rankings was Carver-Montgomery, but they made quite the impression Week 1 with a 41-19 drubbing of Vestavia Hills.

15. Gulf Shores (0-1)

Ramsay tacklers combine to bring down Gulf Shores' Ronnie Royal (2) during the 5A AHSAA State Championship Game
Ramsay tacklers combine to bring down Gulf Shores' Ronnie Royal (2) during the 5A AHSAA State Championship Game in Bryant-Denny Stadium Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

At home against a Choctawhatchee (Florida) breaking in a new running back, the Dolphins fell 31-7, amounting only 139 yards of offense.

16. Baker (1-0)

Junior running back Tristan Robinson was the workhorse in a 33-23 win over Theodore, rushing for 90 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

17. Spain Park (1-0)

Jaguars' quarterback Brock Bradley had himself a day in Spain Park's 38-7 win over Sparkman, throwing for 240 yards and five touchdowns.

18. Oxford (1-0)

In one of the highest scoring games of Alabama high school football in Week, 1, Oxford pulled off a wild 56-46 win over Central.

19. Mountain Brook (1-0)

The Spartans relied exclusively on the ground game in a 28-0 win over Demopolis, rushing for over 300 yards.

20. Prattville (1-0)

Pike Road’s Corey Tims closes on Prattville Gavin Rigdon (9) during their game in Wetumpka, Ala., on Thursday August 22, 2024
Pike Road's Corey Tims closes on Prattville Gavin Rigdon (9) during their game in Wetumpka, Ala., on Thursday August 22, 2024.

The Lions pulled out all the stops as the upended previous No. 17 Pike Road. It earns Prattville a spot in the top 25 this week.

21. Gadsden City (1-0)

Kai Franklin's passing heroics in the fourth quarter helped lift the Titans to a thriling 33-28 win over Muscle Shoals. What does Gadsden City have in store Week 2?

22. Jackson (0-1)

Yes, Jackson moved up in a loss. When you fall by eight points to a top five team, though coaches don't like moral victories, Jackson is right there.

23. Muscle Shoals (0-1)

On the road, the Trojans weren't able to pull off nabbin a win, losing 33-28 to a very good Gadsden City team. They'll look to rebound this week versus Florence.

24. Opelika (1-0)

The Bulldogs jump up a couple spots after last week's win over previous No. 24 Benjamin Russell, holding them to less than 270 yards of offense.

25. Pike Road (0-1)

Pike Road's Cason Myers (15) passes against Prattville during their game in Wetumpka, Ala., on Thursday August 22, 2024.
Pike Road's Cason Myers (15) passes against Prattville during their game in Wetumpka, Ala., on Thursday August 22, 2024.

Despite 158 yards rushing from Mike Jones, the Patriots weren't able to keep up in a 41-37 loss to Prattville.

