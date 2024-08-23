High School

Live score updates: Pinson Valley at Central-Phenix City

Reigning Alabama Class 7A state champion Red Devils also carry a national ranking into their 2024 season opener

Tyler Cleveland

Central-Phenix City did a lot of celebrating on its way to the 2023 Alabama Class 7A state championship. The Red Devils are poised for more of the same in 2024 as their season-opener at Pinson Valley has arrived.
The Pinson Valley Indians are looking to improve on the 4-6 record they posted a year ago and they should get a good read on how much success they might have with that goal when they host reigning Class 7A Alabama state champion Central-Phenix City, Friday, in the season-opener for both schools.

Led by returning quarterback Andrew Alford, Phenix City opens 2024 as the top-ranked team in the SBLive Top 25 Alabama High School Football Rankings and the No. 23 squad in the SBLive/SI national rankings.

Pinson Valley will playing for their third head coach in the last three season as James Thompson takes the helm. The Indians welcome back starting quarterback Jamison Green, who returns after a year away from the team and Rico "Fudge" English provides a threat in the running game.

Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Pinson Valley at Central-Phenix City game.

LIVE UPDATES: PINSON VALLEY AT CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY

PREGAME

- Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET

