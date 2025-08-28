Live Updates: No. 24 Vestavia Hills vs. No. 3 Auburn in Week 2 Alabama High School Clash; scoring, highlights
Two of Alabama’s top programs will square off Thursday night when No. 24 Vestavia Hills hosts No. 3 Auburn at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.
Vestavia Hills (1–0) opened the season in dominant fashion, blasting Westside (South Carolina) 49–7 last week. Quarterback Charlie Taffe put on a show with five total touchdowns - three through the air and two on the ground - while wideout Grayson Harper hauled in 104 receiving yards and two scores.
The Rebels raced to a 42–7 halftime lead and never looked back, with their defense pitching a shutout over the final three quarters.
Auburn (1–0) turned in a complete performance of its own in a 24–6 win over Florida’s Booker High. Junior quarterback Cason Myers went 10-of-14 for 147 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Joshua Askew.
Auburn’s defense was equally sharp, holding Booker to negative rushing yardage and surrendering just one late touchdown. Linebacker Aiden Parker led the unit with 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss.
With Taffe leading a high-powered Rebels offense and Myers orchestrating a balanced Tigers attack, tonight’s matchup figures to be one of the early statement games of the Alabama high school football season.
Fans can follow this page once the game starts for live scoring, real-time updates, and highlights from the action in the expandable space below.
No. 24 Vestavia Hills vs. No. 3 Auburn
Teams
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
Auburn
Vestavia Hills
Live Scoring, Updates
Pregame
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game starts.