Alabama High School Football Coaching News At Coosa Christian, Pell City
Two Alabama high school football teams made headlines recently with news items involving their head coaches.
At Coosa Christian High School, they have reinstated Mark O’Bryant after he had been suspended for the 2025 season. With O’Bryant on the sidelines, Rush Propst came on and led the Conquerors to the Class 2A Alabama High School Athletic Association state championship.
O’Bryant accepted the year-long suspension from the Alabama High School Athletic Association, as that allowed Coosa Christian to become eligible for the postseason. The school had been barred from the playoffs in 2024 and 2025 before that was overturned with O’Bryant’s decision.
“Coach O’Bryant has been a valued part of our football program for many years, and we lookf forward to his leadership as we prepare for the upcoming season,” the school released in a statement (thanks to The Gadsden Times for the quotes).
Under Probst, a legendary head coach in both Georgia and Alabama, the Conquerors defeated Lanett, 29-22, for the first Alabama high school football state championship in program history.
“We also extend our appreciation to Coach Rush Propst, who served as interim head coach during this past season, and to his wife, Stefnie, for their time and effort in supporting our football program,” the statement read. “We are thankful for their service to our student-athletes during this period.”
O’Bryant previously led Coosa Christian to the Class 1A state finals in 2023 and the state semifinals in 2022. However, they were forced to vacate five wins in 2024 after winning the first AHSAA region championship.
He was named head coach in 2020 and has officially won 29 games due to nine wins before changed to forfeits.
Pell City Hands Football Program Over To Jake Ganus
Jake Ganus has been named the new head football coach at Pell City High School.
Ganus, who led Moody to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 5A state championship this past season, was officially hired during a Pell City Board of Education meeting.
A former linebacker for the University of Georgia, Ganus served as head coach at Moody for four seasons. The state championship win over Vigor was the first in school history.
Under Ganus, Moody won at least 10 games each season. He plans to bring his offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach with him.
“It has obviously been a whirlwind from winning the state championship to where we are now,” Ganus told The Trussville Tribune. “It feels like it’s been there-to-four weeks, honestly.”
Ganus added that he is “really excited for the opportunity” to coach Pell City.
Last year, Pell City went 7-4 overall, losing to Homewood in the playoffs.