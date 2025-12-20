Duncanville vs. North Shore: Live score updates of Texas High School Football Class 6A Division 1 championship
The Class 6A Division I championship game matchup is almost a rite of passage at this point.
For the sixth time in the last eight years, Duncanville will battle Galena Park North Shore for bragging rights to be the state champion in the UIL’s largest classification.
Duncanville enters with a 12-1 record, while North Shore is 13-2.
The Series
Since 2018, there have been only two seasons the two didn’t play in the last game of the season: 2020 and last year.
North Shore won three in a row, but Duncanville has taken the last two meeting.
- 2018 — North Shore, 41-36
- 2019 — North Shore, 31-17
- 2021 — North Shore, 17-10
- 2022 — Duncanville, 28-21
- 2023 — Duncanville, 49-33
- 2025 — ??
Title Town
North Shore has won 5 state titles in 7 trips to the championships.
Along with the 2018, 2019 and 2021 crowns, the Mustangs beat Austin Westlake in 2015 and The Woodlands in 2003.
North Shore has been in the semifinals the past 8 seasons. Last week, the Mustangs beat Austin Lake Travis to earn a trip back to AT&T Stadium.
Late Bloomers
As much success as Duncanville has had in recent years, the team didn’t reach the semifinals for the first time until 1997. The first playoff berth? That was in 1941.
There was a stretch from 1942-1960 without a playoff berth and then from 1966 to 1985 without another.
Since then, they made the finals and won in 1998 and then had the five matchups with North Shore.
Duncanville is 3-3 in title games.
Duncanville beat Allen, 31-9, to reach this game.
Who to Watch
Dunanville
QB J’Coryon Rivers, sr. — He’s undefeated since taking over as the starter for Maximus The Great Denson. Rivers has thrown for 1,297 yards and 12 TDs.
WR Trenton Yancey, jr. — 54 receptions, 780 yards, 9 TDs; 388 yards rushing and 10 TDs; Holds 38 offers
LB Jaylyn Manning, LB, sr. — Leads the team with 120 tackles and tied for lead with 2 INT
DE Landon Barnes, DE, sr. — Leads the team with 23.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 25 QB hurries; he’s headed to Ole Miss
DB Braylon Edwards, sr. — Colorado signee after flipping from SMU; has 89 tackles and 2 INTs
TE/WR Zachery Turner, sr. — SMU signee; had 32 catches for 466 yards and 7 TDs.
WR Ayson Theus, sr. — TCU signee; has 60 catches for 626 yards and 7 TDs
DE KJ Ford, sr. — Florida signee had 31 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks
DL Jakohri Johnson, sr. — Arkansas State signee; had 80 tackles, 15 TFL, 5 sacks
CB Victor Lincoln, jr. — Ole Miss signee; had 3 PBU vs. Allen; 13 PBU on season
North Shore
QB Kaleb Maryland, sr. — Signed to play at Utah State; first-year starter; thrown for 3,266 yards, 34 touchdowns; 549 yards rushing and 10 TDs
DL Zaqwuan Nunn, sr. — 3-star signed with Louisiana Tech
RB Hezekiah Johnson, sr. — Leading rusher with 1,132 yards and 19 TDs.
WR Aubrey Johnson, jr. — He’s second on the team in catches with 42 and yards with 720, while having six touchdowns.
WR Jaylen Bocard, sr. — Is the top target with 52 catches, 1,160 yards and 12 TDs — the tops in all categories for the Mustangs.
OL Isaac Aranda, sr. — Northwestern State signee; 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is a tackle
DE Jayden Curry, sr. — Northwestern State signee; ended regular season with 45 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 6 TFL
DL Xavier Waters, sr. — Louisana-Lafayette signee; 6-foot-3, 310-pound nose guard is a 3-star recruit
Pick 'Em Challenge
Tell us who you think will win the game with High School On SI's Pick 'Em Challenge
Where To Watch
You can watch it for free online through the Victory+ app.
LIVE UPDATES
With South Oak Cliff and Richmond Randle running long, this game will start at 3:20 p.m.
After wearing red helmets last week, Duncanville is wearing white ones this week.