Live updates, score: Thompson Warriors at Lipscomb Academy Mustangs
Two highly touted Southeastern teams are looking for their first win of the year
Two Southeastern powerhouse programs — Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) and Thompson (Ala.) — square off Thursday night in a highly anticipated, cross-border matchup in Nashville.
The Mustangs and Warriors are both coming off season-opening losses against in-state opponents, but look to get back on track before getting into the meat of the schedule in September.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Lipscomb Academy vs. Thompson game. The matchup is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT.
You can also watch Thompson at Lipscomb Academy football live on the NFHS Network.
1
2
3
4
Final
Thompson
Lipscomb
(Refresh for latest updates)
PREGAME UPDATES
Published