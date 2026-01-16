Montgomery Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 32 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, January 16, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 16, 2026.
The marquee matchup of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 15 Auburn hosts No. 23 Opelika.
Central - Hayneville at J.U. Blacksher - 4:30 PM
Central - Coosa at Ranburne - 6:00 PM
Glenwood at Lee-Scott Academy - 6:30 PM
Loachapoka at Reeltown - 6:30 PM
Marbury at Highland Home - 6:30 PM
Keith at A.L. Johnson - 6:30 PM
Beauregard at Beulah - 6:30 PM
Emmanuel Christian at Florala - 6:45 PM
McKenzie at Opp - 7:00 PM
Wilcox Central at Southside - Selma - 7:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian at Tallassee - 7:00 PM
Stanhope Elmore at Wetumpka - 7:00 PM
Opelika at Auburn - 7:00 PM
Red Level at Pike Liberal Arts - 7:00 PM
Pike County at New Brockton - 7:00 PM
Brewbaker Tech at Andalusia - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Catholic at LAMP - 7:00 PM
Bullock County at Straughn - 7:00 PM
Marengo at J.F. Shields - 7:00 PM
Demopolis at Montevallo - 7:00 PM
University Charter at Linden - 7:00 PM
Charles Henderson at Greenville - 7:00 PM
Samson at Cottonwood - 7:00 PM
Bibb County at Prattville Christian - 7:00 PM
Dallas County at St. James - 7:15 PM
Kinston at Pleasant Home - 7:15 PM
Elmore County at Holtville - 7:30 PM
Alabama Christian Academy at Montgomery Academy - 7:30 PM
Thompson at Prattville - 7:30 PM
Luverne at Carroll - 7:30 PM
Carver at Johnson Abernathy Graetz - 7:30 PM
Francis Marion at R.C. Hatch - 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.