Aaron Donald, Mark Ingram, Ndamukong Suh Headline College Football Hall of Fame Class

A group of 22 players and coaches are headed to Atlanta.
Patrick Andres|
Ndamukong Suh’s magnificent 2009 season nearly won him a Heisman Trophy.
Ndamukong Suh’s magnificent 2009 season nearly won him a Heisman Trophy. | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Alabama running back Mark Ingram and Nebraska defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh were involved in a spirited race for the Heisman Trophy in 2009—and now, they’ll fittingly enter the College Football Hall of Fame together.

Ingram and Suh are among 18 players and four coaches set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Atlanta in December, the National Football Foundation announced Wednesday afternoon. The inductees represent a wide gamut of schools, from powers like the Crimson Tide and Ohio State down to small schools like Carson-Newman and Johns Hopkins.

Here’s a look at the distinguished class in table form.

College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

PLAYER OR COACH

POSITION

TEAM

YEARS

ACCOLADES

Jerry Azumah

Running back

New Hampshire

1995 to ‘98

Walter Payton Award (best FCS offensive player) (1998)

Ki-Jana Carter

Running back

Penn State

1992 to ‘94

All-American and Heisman runner-up (1994)

Bruce Collie

Guard and tackle

Texas-Arlington

1981 to ‘84

All-American (1984)

George Cumby

Running back and linebacker

Oklahoma

1975 to ‘76, 1978 to ‘79

All-American (1979)

Aaron Donald

Defensive lineman

Pittsburgh

2010 to ‘13

ACC Defensive Player of the Year, All-American, Bednarik and Nagurski Award (2013)

Marvin Harrison

Wide receiver

Syracuse

1992 to ‘95

Big East receiving champion (1995)

Garrison Hearst

Running back

Georgia

1990 to ‘92

All-American, SEC Player of the Year and third in Heisman voting (1992)

Chris Hudson

Defensive back

Colorado

1991 to ‘94

All-American (1994)

Mark Ingram

Running back

Alabama

2008 to ‘10

All-American, Heisman Trophy and SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2009)

Olin Kreutz

Offensive lineman

Washington

1995 to ‘97

All-American (1997)

James Laurinaitis

Linebacker

Ohio State

2005 to ‘08

All-American (2006 to ‘08), Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (’07 to ‘08), Nagurski Award (’06)

Jordan Lynch

Quarterback

Northern Illinois

2010 to ‘13

Seventh in Heisman voting (2012), third in Heisman voting (‘13), MAC Offensive Player of the Year (‘12, ’13), MAC Player of the Year (‘12, ’13)

Jim Margraff

Coach

Johns Hopkins

1990 to 2018

Centennial Conference champion (2002 to ‘05, ‘08 to ‘18)

Herman Moore

Wide receiver

Virginia

1988 to ‘90

All-American and sixth in Heisman voting (1990)

Terence Newman

Defensive back

Kansas State

1999 to 2002

All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2002)

Bob Novogratz

Offensive lineman

Army

1957 to ‘58

All-American (1958)

Gary Patterson

Coach

TCU

2000 to ‘21

Two-time AP Coach of the Year (2009, ‘14), four-time conference Coach of the Year (2002, ‘05, ’09, ’14)

Chris Petersen

Coach

Boise State, Washington

2006 to ‘19

Two-time Bear Bryant Coach of the Year (2006 and ‘09), two-time conference Coach of the Year (‘08, ’09)

Ken Sparks

Coach

Carson-Newman

1980 to 2016

Five-time NAIA Division I champion (1983, ‘84, ’86, ‘88, ‘89)

Ndamukong Suh

Defensive lineman

Nebraska

2005 to ‘09

All-American, Bednarik Award, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, fourth in Heisman voting, and Nagurski Award (2009)

Peter Warrick

Wide receiver

Florida State

1995 to ‘99

All-American (1998 to ‘99) and sixth in Heisman voting (‘99)

Eric Weddle

Defensive back

Utah

2003 to ‘06

All-American (2006) and Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year (‘05, ‘06)

In addition to their college success, many of these players thrived in the NFL. Harrison, for instance, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Donald is almost certainly headed to Canton as well.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class,” NFF chair and ex-Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning said in a statement. “Each of these legends ranks among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to adding their incredible accomplishments to those permanently enshrined in the NFF Hall of Fame.”

The College Football Hall of Fame dates back to 1951, and has been located since in Atlanta since 2014.

