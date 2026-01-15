Aaron Donald, Mark Ingram, Ndamukong Suh Headline College Football Hall of Fame Class
Alabama running back Mark Ingram and Nebraska defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh were involved in a spirited race for the Heisman Trophy in 2009—and now, they’ll fittingly enter the College Football Hall of Fame together.
Ingram and Suh are among 18 players and four coaches set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Atlanta in December, the National Football Foundation announced Wednesday afternoon. The inductees represent a wide gamut of schools, from powers like the Crimson Tide and Ohio State down to small schools like Carson-Newman and Johns Hopkins.
Here’s a look at the distinguished class in table form.
College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
PLAYER OR COACH
POSITION
TEAM
YEARS
ACCOLADES
Jerry Azumah
Running back
New Hampshire
1995 to ‘98
Walter Payton Award (best FCS offensive player) (1998)
Ki-Jana Carter
Running back
Penn State
1992 to ‘94
All-American and Heisman runner-up (1994)
Bruce Collie
Guard and tackle
Texas-Arlington
1981 to ‘84
All-American (1984)
George Cumby
Running back and linebacker
Oklahoma
1975 to ‘76, 1978 to ‘79
All-American (1979)
Aaron Donald
Defensive lineman
Pittsburgh
2010 to ‘13
ACC Defensive Player of the Year, All-American, Bednarik and Nagurski Award (2013)
Marvin Harrison
Wide receiver
Syracuse
1992 to ‘95
Big East receiving champion (1995)
Garrison Hearst
Running back
Georgia
1990 to ‘92
All-American, SEC Player of the Year and third in Heisman voting (1992)
Chris Hudson
Defensive back
Colorado
1991 to ‘94
All-American (1994)
Mark Ingram
Running back
Alabama
2008 to ‘10
All-American, Heisman Trophy and SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2009)
Olin Kreutz
Offensive lineman
Washington
1995 to ‘97
All-American (1997)
James Laurinaitis
Linebacker
Ohio State
2005 to ‘08
All-American (2006 to ‘08), Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (’07 to ‘08), Nagurski Award (’06)
Jordan Lynch
Quarterback
Northern Illinois
2010 to ‘13
Seventh in Heisman voting (2012), third in Heisman voting (‘13), MAC Offensive Player of the Year (‘12, ’13), MAC Player of the Year (‘12, ’13)
Jim Margraff
Coach
Johns Hopkins
1990 to 2018
Centennial Conference champion (2002 to ‘05, ‘08 to ‘18)
Herman Moore
Wide receiver
Virginia
1988 to ‘90
All-American and sixth in Heisman voting (1990)
Terence Newman
Defensive back
Kansas State
1999 to 2002
All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2002)
Bob Novogratz
Offensive lineman
Army
1957 to ‘58
All-American (1958)
Gary Patterson
Coach
TCU
2000 to ‘21
Two-time AP Coach of the Year (2009, ‘14), four-time conference Coach of the Year (2002, ‘05, ’09, ’14)
Chris Petersen
Coach
Boise State, Washington
2006 to ‘19
Two-time Bear Bryant Coach of the Year (2006 and ‘09), two-time conference Coach of the Year (‘08, ’09)
Ken Sparks
Coach
Carson-Newman
1980 to 2016
Five-time NAIA Division I champion (1983, ‘84, ’86, ‘88, ‘89)
Ndamukong Suh
Defensive lineman
Nebraska
2005 to ‘09
All-American, Bednarik Award, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, fourth in Heisman voting, and Nagurski Award (2009)
Peter Warrick
Wide receiver
Florida State
1995 to ‘99
All-American (1998 to ‘99) and sixth in Heisman voting (‘99)
Eric Weddle
Defensive back
Utah
2003 to ‘06
All-American (2006) and Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year (‘05, ‘06)
In addition to their college success, many of these players thrived in the NFL. Harrison, for instance, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Donald is almost certainly headed to Canton as well.
“We are thrilled to announce the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class,” NFF chair and ex-Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning said in a statement. “Each of these legends ranks among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to adding their incredible accomplishments to those permanently enshrined in the NFF Hall of Fame.”
The College Football Hall of Fame dates back to 1951, and has been located since in Atlanta since 2014.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .Follow PAndres2001