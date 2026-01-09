Montgomery Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 32 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, January 9, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 9, 2026.
The marquee matchups of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 15 Auburn hosts Central - Phenix City and No. 5 Dothan takes on Johnson Abernathy Graetz.
Excel at Sweet Water - 1:00 PM
Houston County at Samson - 5:30 PM
Wadley at Horseshoe Bend - 6:00 PM
LaFayette at Reeltown - 6:00 PM
J.U. Blacksher at Calhoun - 6:00 PM
Dadeville at Lee-Scott Academy - 6:30 PM
J.F. Shields at Marengo - 6:30 PM
Beauregard at Handley - 6:30 PM
Linden at A.L. Johnson - 6:30 PM
Holt at Prattville Christian - 6:30 PM
Brewbaker Tech at Charles Henderson - 7:00 PM
Elmore County at Benjamin Russell - 7:00 PM
Carver at Enterprise - 7:00 PM
Prattville at Tuscaloosa County - 7:00 PM
Pike County at Straughn - 7:00 PM
Central - Phenix City at Auburn - 7:00 PM
Greenville at Andalusia - 7:00 PM
Wetumpka at Stanhope Elmore - 7:00 PM
Thomasville at Wilcox Central - 7:00 PM
Opp at Bullock County - 7:00 PM
Dothan at Johnson Abernathy Graetz - 7:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian at Booker T. Washington - 7:00 PM
Emmanuel Christian at Pleasant Home - 7:15 PM
Alabama Christian Academy at Holtville - 7:30 PM
Tallassee at Montgomery Catholic - 7:30 PM
Montgomery Academy at St. James - 7:30 PM
Kinston at McKenzie - 7:30 PM
Childersburg at Central - Coosa - 7:30 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.