Montgomery Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 28 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Tuesday, January 20, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 20, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 6 St. James heads to Montgomery Academy and No. 22 Prattville takes on Tuscaloosa County at home.
Florala at Samson - 4:00 PM
Randolph County at Horseshoe Bend - 4:30 PM
Francis Marion at Maplesville - 4:30 PM
Marengo at Choctaw County - 5:00 PM
Billingsley at Ellwood Christian - 5:00 PM
Linden at Keith - 5:00 PM
Elmore County at Beauregard - 5:00 PM
Ranburne at Wadley - 5:00 PM
Holt at Bibb County - 5:00 PM
Beulah at Lee-Scott Academy - 5:00 PM
Red Level at Elba - 5:30 PM
Pike Liberal Arts at Zion Chapel - 5:30 PM
Pleasant Home at Kinston - 5:30 PM
Montgomery Catholic at Tallassee - 5:30 PM
Georgiana at Brantley - 5:30 PM
Wetumpka at Marbury - 5:30 PM
Tuscaloosa County at Prattville - 5:30 PM
Goshen at Luverne - 5:30 PM
Booker T. Washington Magnet at Holtville - 5:30 PM
Charles Henderson at Brewbaker Tech - 5:30 PM
Straughn at New Brockton - 5:30 PM
Percy Julian at Stanhope Elmore - 5:30 PM
Benjamin Russell at Central of Clay County - 5:30 PM
Notasulga at Verbena - 5:30 PM
Highland Home at Calhoun - 5:30 PM
Pike County at Opp - 5:30 PM
Alabama Christian Academy at Thorsby - 5:30 PM
Trinity Presbyterian at LAMP - 5:45 PM
Andalusia at Greenville - 5:45 PM
Prattville Christian at West Blocton - 5:45 PM
St. James at Montgomery Academy - 6:00 PM
Autauga Academy at Breakthrough Charter - 6:00 PM
Vincent at Central - Coosa - 6:00 PM
A.H. Parker at Carver - 6:00 PM
Wilcox Central at Thomasville - 6:00 PM
A.L. Johnson at R.C. Hatch - 6:30 PM
Sweet Water at J.F. Shields - 6:30 PM
