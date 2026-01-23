High School

Montgomery Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026

Get Montgomery area schedules and scores as the 2026 Alabama high school girls basketball season continues on Friday, January 23

Gray Reid

Mountain Brook vs Homewood from Dec. 5, 2026
Mountain Brook vs Homewood from Dec. 5, 2026 / David Leong

There are 36 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, January 23, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

Montgomery High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 23, 2026.

The marquee matchups of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as Central - Phenix City hosts No. 19 Auburn and No. 6 Saint James heads to Alabama Christian Academy.

Samson at Houston County - 4:00 PM CST

J.U. Blacksher at Central - Hayneville - 4:00 PM CST

Ranburne at Horseshoe Bend - 4:30 PM CST

Prattville Christian at Bibb County - 4:30 PM CST

Ellwood Christian at Billingsley - 5:00 PM CST

Dadeville at Glenwood - 5:00 PM CST

A.L. Johnson at University Charter - 5:00 PM CST

Montgomery Academy at Thorsby - 5:00 PM CST

Beulah at Beauregard - 5:00 PM CST

Prattville at Thompson - 5:30 PM CST

Luverne at Pike Liberal Arts - 5:30 PM CST

Emmanuel Christian at Kinston - 5:30 PM CST

Holtville at Marbury - 5:30 PM CST

Greenville at Brewbaker Tech - 5:30 PM CST

St. James at Alabama Christian Academy - 5:30 PM CST

Enterprise at Carver - 5:30 PM CST

Auburn at Central - Phenix City - 5:30 PM CST

Calhoun at Highland Home - 5:30 PM CST

Bullock County at Opp - 5:30 PM CST

Johnson Abernathy Graetz at Dothan - 5:30 PM CST

Straughn at Pike County - 5:30 PM CST

Tallassee at Booker T. Washington - 5:30 PM CST

Charles Henderson at Andalusia - 5:45 PM CST

Florala at Pleasant Home - 5:45 PM CST

LAMP at Montgomery Catholic - 6:00 PM CST

Francis Marion at Sumter Central - 6:00 PM CST

Demopolis at Jemison - 6:00 PM CST

Booker T. Washington Magnet at Percy Julian - 6:00 PM CST

Selma at Montevallo - 6:00 PM CST

Central - Coosa at Benjamin Russell - 6:00 PM CST

Thomasville at Southside - Selma - 6:00 PM CST

R.C. Hatch at Keith - 6:15 PM CST

Reeltown at Loachapoka - 7:00 PM CST

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Alabama