Montgomery Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 36 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, January 23, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 23, 2026.
The marquee matchups of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as Central - Phenix City hosts No. 19 Auburn and No. 6 Saint James heads to Alabama Christian Academy.
Samson at Houston County - 4:00 PM CST
J.U. Blacksher at Central - Hayneville - 4:00 PM CST
Ranburne at Horseshoe Bend - 4:30 PM CST
Prattville Christian at Bibb County - 4:30 PM CST
Ellwood Christian at Billingsley - 5:00 PM CST
Dadeville at Glenwood - 5:00 PM CST
A.L. Johnson at University Charter - 5:00 PM CST
Montgomery Academy at Thorsby - 5:00 PM CST
Beulah at Beauregard - 5:00 PM CST
Prattville at Thompson - 5:30 PM CST
Luverne at Pike Liberal Arts - 5:30 PM CST
Emmanuel Christian at Kinston - 5:30 PM CST
Holtville at Marbury - 5:30 PM CST
Greenville at Brewbaker Tech - 5:30 PM CST
St. James at Alabama Christian Academy - 5:30 PM CST
Enterprise at Carver - 5:30 PM CST
Auburn at Central - Phenix City - 5:30 PM CST
Calhoun at Highland Home - 5:30 PM CST
Bullock County at Opp - 5:30 PM CST
Johnson Abernathy Graetz at Dothan - 5:30 PM CST
Straughn at Pike County - 5:30 PM CST
Tallassee at Booker T. Washington - 5:30 PM CST
Charles Henderson at Andalusia - 5:45 PM CST
Florala at Pleasant Home - 5:45 PM CST
LAMP at Montgomery Catholic - 6:00 PM CST
Francis Marion at Sumter Central - 6:00 PM CST
Demopolis at Jemison - 6:00 PM CST
Booker T. Washington Magnet at Percy Julian - 6:00 PM CST
Selma at Montevallo - 6:00 PM CST
Central - Coosa at Benjamin Russell - 6:00 PM CST
Thomasville at Southside - Selma - 6:00 PM CST
R.C. Hatch at Keith - 6:15 PM CST
Reeltown at Loachapoka - 7:00 PM CST
