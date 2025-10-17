Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including two games that feature statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 8 Carver at No. 9 Auburn.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, October 17.
R.C. Hatch (3-4) at Pickens Academy (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
McKenzie (7-0) at Brantley (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Ellwood Christian (1-7) at Autauga Academy (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Beauregard (2-5) at Central of Clay County (7-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Elba (2-6) at Georgiana (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Tallassee (3-4) at St. James (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Sweet Water (3-4) at Marengo (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Kinston (2-6) at Pleasant Home (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Prattville (4-3) at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (5-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Dale County (5-2) at Pike County (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Rehobeth (3-4) at Stanhope Elmore (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Elmore County (4-3) at Marbury (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Samson (3-4) at Ariton (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
University Charter (6-1) at Francis Marion (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Holtville (2-5) at Valley (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Wetumpka (4-3) at Park Crossing (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Maplesville (7-0) at Keith (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
B.B. Comer (1-6) at Dadeville (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Dallas County (2-5) at Thomasville (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Glenwood (6-2) at Lee-Scott Academy (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Horseshoe Bend (0-7) at Lanett (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Pelham (3-4) at Benjamin Russell (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Red Level (3-4) at Florala (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Fairfield (3-4) at Bibb County (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Carroll (1-6) at Andalusia (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Headland (3-3) at Charles Henderson (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Demopolis (5-2) at Jemison (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Carver (5-2) at Auburn (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Southside - Selma (6-0) at Wilcox Central (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
LaFayette (2-5) at Central - Coosa (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST
J.U. Blacksher (5-1) at Central - Hayneville (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Pike Liberal Arts (1-6) at Highland Home (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Selma (2-4) at Shelby County (4-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Slocomb (3-5) at Alabama Christian Academy (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Calhoun (2-5) at Zion Chapel (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Notasulga (4-1) at Billingsley (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Prattville Christian (1-7) at Montgomery Academy (7-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Wicksburg (6-2) at Trinity Presbyterian (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Booker T. Washington (5-1) at Bullock County (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Luverne (7-0) at Barbour County (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Johnson Abernathy Graetz (1-6) at Enterprise (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Greenville (1-6) at Montgomery Catholic (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Ashford (6-1) at Opp (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Straughn (4-3) at New Brockton (5-3) - 7:00 PM CST
View all Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.