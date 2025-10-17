Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

High School

There are 44 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including two games that feature statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 8 Carver at No. 9 Auburn.

R.C. Hatch (3-4) at Pickens Academy (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

McKenzie (7-0) at Brantley (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Ellwood Christian (1-7) at Autauga Academy (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Beauregard (2-5) at Central of Clay County (7-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Elba (2-6) at Georgiana (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Tallassee (3-4) at St. James (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Sweet Water (3-4) at Marengo (2-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Kinston (2-6) at Pleasant Home (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Prattville (4-3) at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (5-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Dale County (5-2) at Pike County (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Rehobeth (3-4) at Stanhope Elmore (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Elmore County (4-3) at Marbury (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Samson (3-4) at Ariton (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

University Charter (6-1) at Francis Marion (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Holtville (2-5) at Valley (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Wetumpka (4-3) at Park Crossing (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Maplesville (7-0) at Keith (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

B.B. Comer (1-6) at Dadeville (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Dallas County (2-5) at Thomasville (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Glenwood (6-2) at Lee-Scott Academy (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Horseshoe Bend (0-7) at Lanett (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Pelham (3-4) at Benjamin Russell (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Red Level (3-4) at Florala (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Fairfield (3-4) at Bibb County (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Carroll (1-6) at Andalusia (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Headland (3-3) at Charles Henderson (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Demopolis (5-2) at Jemison (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Carver (5-2) at Auburn (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Southside - Selma (6-0) at Wilcox Central (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

LaFayette (2-5) at Central - Coosa (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST

J.U. Blacksher (5-1) at Central - Hayneville (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Pike Liberal Arts (1-6) at Highland Home (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Selma (2-4) at Shelby County (4-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Slocomb (3-5) at Alabama Christian Academy (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Calhoun (2-5) at Zion Chapel (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Notasulga (4-1) at Billingsley (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Prattville Christian (1-7) at Montgomery Academy (7-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Wicksburg (6-2) at Trinity Presbyterian (6-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Booker T. Washington (5-1) at Bullock County (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Luverne (7-0) at Barbour County (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Johnson Abernathy Graetz (1-6) at Enterprise (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Greenville (1-6) at Montgomery Catholic (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Ashford (6-1) at Opp (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Straughn (4-3) at New Brockton (5-3) - 7:00 PM CST

