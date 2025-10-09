Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including two games that feature statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 4 Central-Phenix City at No. 15 Carver.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Thursday, October 9.
Wetumpka at Percy Julian - 7:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian at Northside Methodist Academy - 7:00 PM
Central - Hayneville at Bayshore Christian - 7:00 PM
Sumter Central at Southside - Selma - 7:00 PM
Greensboro at Wilcox Central - 7:00 PM
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, October 10.
Goshen at Pike Liberal Arts - 7:00 PM
Valley at Elmore County - 7:00 PM
Central - Phenix City at Carver - 7:00 PM
Central - Coosa at Lanett - 7:00 PM
Bullock County at Talladega - 7:00 PM
Munford at Booker T. Washington - 7:00 PM
Samson at Geneva County - 7:00 PM
Billingsley at Maplesville - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Home at Elba - 7:00 PM
Autauga Academy at Verbena - 7:00 PM
Francis Marion at R.C. Hatch - 7:00 PM
Handley at Tallassee - 7:00 PM
McKenzie at Kinston - 7:00 PM
Pike County at Straughn - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Catholic at Headland - 7:00 PM
Dadeville at Glenwood - 7:00 PM
Georgiana at Red Level - 7:00 PM
Bibb County at Oak Grove - 7:00 PM
Stanhope Elmore at Pike Road - 7:00 PM
Andalusia at Eufaula - 7:00 PM
Central of Clay County at Holtville - 7:00 PM
Ellwood Christian at Notasulga - 7:00 PM
Barbour County at Calhoun - 7:00 PM
McIntosh at Marengo - 7:00 PM
Slocomb at Montgomery Academy - 7:00 PM
Marbury at Sylacauga - 7:00 PM
Reeltown at LaFayette - 7:00 PM
Loachapoka at Horseshoe Bend - 7:00 PM
Florala at Brantley - 7:00 PM
Hewitt-Trussville at Prattville - 7:00 PM
Lee-Scott Academy at Wadley - 7:00 PM
Auburn at Smiths Station - 7:00 PM
Johnson Abernathy Graetz at Dothan - 7:00 PM
Fruitdale at Sweet Water - 7:00 PM
Houston Academy at Prattville Christian - 7:00 PM
Dallas County at Thorsby - 7:00 PM
Linden at Holy Spirit Catholic - 7:00 PM
Alabama Christian Academy at Wicksburg - 7:00 PM
Demopolis at Sipsey Valley - 7:00 PM
Thomasville at Hale County - 7:00 PM
Carroll at Greenville - 7:00 PM
Highland Home at Luverne - 7:00 PM
St. James at Cleburne County - 7:00 PM
Opp at Geneva - 7:00 PM
