Oxford High's Carter Johnson selected in the second round of 2024 MLB Draft
Alabama high school shortstop Carter Johnson, of Oxford High, who became the second round pick of the Miami Marlin's on the opening night of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, Sunday night, is drawing comparisons to the reigning American League Rookie of the Year and one of the leading candidates to be name MLB's Most Valuable Player in 2024 – Baltimore Orioles' shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Like Henderson, Johnson is an Alabama high school product and big for the shortstop position, standing 6-feet-2 and weighing 180-pounds. He also bats from the left side and throws right-handed, just like Henderson, and has grades of 50 or plus for his hitting (55), power (50), running (50) and fielding (50).
An uneven performance this sumer with the U.S. 18-and-under team may have cost him a chance to be selected higher, but his outstanding offensive upside still made him a desirable commodity.
According to his MLB scouting report, Johnson "is a mature hitter with a willingness to use the entire field.
He doesn't have any trouble handling velocity, but he needs to do a better job of staying back on offspeed pitches. Most of his present power goes to his pull side, but as he gets stronger, his pop should play to all fields and he could provide 20 homers per year.
Currently, Johnson flashes above average speed, but scouts project that his speed will slow a bit as his body matures physically. He is considered to have excellent hands for a shortstop, but a lack of range may project him as more of a second-baseman or third-baseman. An excellent arm will serve him sell wherever he ends up on the diamond.
He has committed to the University of Alabama and is a two-time All-State selection for Oxford.
"If he stays healthy, I think he definitely can play in the majors and that is what scouts are trying to forecast," Oxford head coach Travis Janssen told AL.com. "He has to stay healthy and keep working, but he has all those skills. He also has the combination of humility but is also very confident in himself as a player. And he just loves the game. He is different in that regard. He loves to play and loves to practice. A lot of guys have talent and some abilities but maybe don’t have the passion to see it through."
Johnson was the driving force behind Oxford's run to the 2023 Class 6A Alabama state championship. He returned as a senior and hit .364 with 46 runs scored and 21 RBI. He also stole 14 bases in 15 attempts and showed off his arm by recording four saves on the mound.
“Johnson hit very well against better competition in the summer and fall but wasn’t quite as good this spring in Alabama until the very end, when he started to drive the ball a little more often for extra bases,” said Keith Law of the Athletic. “He has good bat speed that helps him overcome a slight bat wrap behind his head, with average raw power but a tendency to catch the ball too far in front that limits his in-game power to a 45. He’s a shortstop now but more likely to end up at second or third. He offers a higher floor than most high school bats in the class because of the wide confidence that he’s going to hit for average and contact.”