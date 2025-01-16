SEC powerhouse has six commits earn high school All-American honors
The Auburn Tigers are getting some real superstars ahead of the 2025 college football season. With the high school football season now over all around the country, postseason awards from many outlets have been given out, including All-American awards. And the Tigers were well represented this year, with an SEC leading six of their class of 2025 recruits earning MaxPreps High School All-American selections.
Out of the six future Tigers selected, five of them are defensive players and one of them is a running back. Alvin Henderson, a four-star running back out of Elba High School in Alabama, was the one offensive player after ending his high school career as the first 10,000 yard rusher in Alabama state history.
Playing in his first varsity football game as an eighth grader, Henderson became a full time starter as a freshman, where he ran the ball 112 times for 1,115 yards and 24 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he ran for over 2,000 yards while finding the end zone a whopping 47 times. However, it was what Henderson did as a junior and a senior that made him a record setting ball carrier, amassing over 3,500 yards rushing in both years while combining for 122 touchdown runs.
Blake Woodby, a four-star cornerback out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore is one of two defensive backs from Auburn who earned an All-American nod. Known for his punishing speed, Woodby was the anchor of his school's defense during the final stretch of his career. Receiving offers from schools such as Oregon, Maryland, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama and Georgia among many more, the 5-foot-11, 185 pound corner was named a team captain at the Under Armour All-American game.
Woodby's St. Frances teammate Bryce Deas, a four-star linebacker, also received the prestigious honor. Nicknamed "Juice," Deas captained St. Frances, and along with Woodby, was a major piece to the nationally ranked team. While primarily a linebacker, Deas also was a star running back for St. Frances could very well be the type of player who can contribute on both sides of the ball in college. He received a plethora of offers from schools such as Miami, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Colorado, Penn State, USC, among others.
Earning All-American honors after starring for the Class 7A Alabama state champions, Thompson High School, AnQuon "Newboy" Fegans will bring another talented defensive back to the Tigers' defense. A captain at Thompson, Fegans ended his prep career having recorded 234 total tackles, 22 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles, earning invites to both the Under Armour All-American game and Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. He is ranked as a top four prospect in Alabama by every major outlet and top six in the nation at his position.
The final two future Tigers to be selected will add big forces to the defensive line. The first defensive lineman to receive the honor was four-star recruit Jourdin Crawford out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. A two-year all-state selection, Crawford's senior season was especially dominant, as he finished with 84 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 15 games played. Overall for this career, Crawford recorded 155 tackles and 38 sacks. As he junior, he recorded 17 sacks which was the best in his region.
Outside linebacker/defensive end, Jared Smith, makes up the final Tiger high school All-American. A dominant force coming off the edge for Thompson High School, Smith finished his senior season with 89 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. An Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game and an Under Armour All-American Game selection, Smith is a consensus top five rank at his position in the nation.