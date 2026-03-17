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Mississippi High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every MHSAA champion and runner-up for all seven classifications as the Mississippi high school basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
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The 2026 Mississippi boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 7A (Click to see full bracket)

Champion: Starkville Yellowjackets

Runner-Up: Germantown Mavericks

Class 6A

Champion: Pascagoula Panthers

Runner-Up: Terry Bulldogs

Class 5A

Champion: Columbus Falcons

Runner-Up: Holmes County Central Jaguars

Class 4A

Champion: Morton Panthers

Runner-Up: Leake Central Gators

Class 3A

Champion: Saint Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws

Runner-Up: Quitman Panthers

Class 2A

Champion: North Side Gators

Runner-Up: Pelahatchie Chiefs

Class 1A

Champion: Calhoun City Wildcats

Runner-Up: Leflore County Tigers

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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