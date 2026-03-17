Mississippi High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Mississippi boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 7A (Click to see full bracket)
Champion: Starkville Yellowjackets
Runner-Up: Germantown Mavericks
Class 6A
Champion: Pascagoula Panthers
Runner-Up: Terry Bulldogs
Class 5A
Champion: Columbus Falcons
Runner-Up: Holmes County Central Jaguars
Class 4A
Champion: Morton Panthers
Runner-Up: Leake Central Gators
Class 3A
Champion: Saint Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws
Runner-Up: Quitman Panthers
Class 2A
Champion: North Side Gators
Runner-Up: Pelahatchie Chiefs
Class 1A
Champion: Calhoun City Wildcats
Runner-Up: Leflore County Tigers
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.