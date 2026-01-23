Top 25 Alabama High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 23, 2026
It is time we look at the High School on Alabama high school boys basketball top 25 state rankings.
The top three teams in our rankings, Gadsden City, Huntsville and Oxford, have proven to be the most consistent and dominant teams in Alabama so far this season. Based on their success to this point in the season, they all believe that they can take home the state championship.
Vestavia Hills and Shades Valley round out the top 10 as they have been red hot since mid December with three combined loss between the two in that time span.
As we take a look further down in the rankings, Mountain Brook, Fairhope, Sparkman and Clay-Chalkville find themselves in the top 20 after stellar seasons to this point.
Spain Park rounds out the top 25 rankings
The complete list of the top 25 rankings are listed below:
1. Gadsden City (24-2)
After suffering their first two losses in early January, the Titans have responded by winning their previous two games versus Pinson Valley and Fort Payne.
2. Huntsville (21-3)
The Panthers are one of the hottest teams in the state riding a 12-game win streak.
3. Oxford (18-4)
The Jackets next matchup is versus Cleburne County who also comes into the matchup at 18-4.
4. Dothan (22-3)
The Wolves need to win on Friday versus JAG for a share of the district title.
5. Pelham (22-2)
Daeshaun Morrissette leads all scorers with 20 points per game.
6. Hoover (17-7)
The Buccaneers have arguably their toughest stretch in their next three games when they take on Vestavia Hills, Oak Mountain and Hewitt-Trussville.
7. James Clemens (16-4)
The Jets have won three-straight since their last loss to Florence on January 13.
8. Albertville (21-4)
The Aggies will look to bounce back versus Sparkman after they suffered a 64-53 defeat in their last game versus Huntsville.
9. Vestavia Hills (18-5)
The Rebels have gained some confidence and momentum as they have won their three previous games heading into their game versus Hoover.
10. Shades Valley (19-5)
The Mounties have a contest with Center Point before they set their sights to Thompson next week.
11. Mountain Brook (16-6)
The Spartans are reeling as they have lost three out of their last five.
12. Fairhope (16-5)
After losing three straight over the Christmas break, Fairhope has won seven straight.
13. Paul W. Bryant (22-7)
The Stampede will need to defeat Northridge in their regular season finale if they want to avoid splitting the division title with the Jaguars.
14. Springville (20-3)
The Tigers look to rebound in their next matchup versus Moody after losing to Guntersville this past Tuesday.
15. Hazel Green (17-9)
The Trojans are looking to right the ship versus Hillcrest, Oxford and Buckhorn in their final three games as they want to avoid losing six of their final eight games.
16. Sparkman (17-9)
The Senators have their work cut out for them as their next two games are versus Albertville and Huntsville.
17. Hale County (17-6)
After losing two-straight at the end of the December, the Wildcats have scored at least 90 points in three of their wins.
18. Plainview (16-4)
The Bears have been one of the most consistent teams in the state only dropping two games in their previous 14 games.
19. Clay-Chalkville (15-7)
The Cougars have been up-and-down for most of the season, but they appeared to have found some footing winning five out of their last seven.
20. Hewitt-Trussville (15-8)
The Huskies next three games will determine who wins the district between Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Oak Mountain and Hewitt-Trussville.
21. Tuscaloosa County (21-5)
The Wildcats take on Hillcrest in one of the top matchups in the state this weekend.
22. Cullman (19-4)
The Bearcats bounced back with a 65-61 win over Mortimer Jordan after losing two-straight prior to the victory.
23. Jasper (18-5)
The Vikings take on Cullman and Hale County in two of their next three games.
24. Ashville (20-2)
JB Potter leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season as he is averaging 21 points per game this season.
25. Spain Park (18-8)
After losing four out five at the end of December and the beginning of January, the Jaguars have won four straight.