Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (10/15/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Oct. 10-12 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Auburn after upending Central-Phenix City, who comes in at No. 2, 38-33 a couple weeks ago, and then followed by the Saraland Spartans and Thompson. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit as we are now at the officially past the midway point of the season.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 8 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 Alabama football rankings
1. Auburn (7-0)
It's time that Auburn rises to the No. 1 spot after what they did a couple weeks against Phenix City Central, defeating the Red Devils in a thilling 38-33. Great victory for the Tigers and making them deserving of the top ranking.
2. Phenix City Central (5-1)
The Red Devils fell from the top spot after a narrow 38-33 loss to Auburn (see above) a couple weeks ago. Phenix City Central defeated Carver Montgomery 31-26 and now have Opelika up next.
3. Saraland (7-0)
Things got a bit spooky for Saraland against St. Paul's Episcopal on the road. The Spartans barely pulled off a 19-14 win and kept their undefeated season alive.
4. Clay-Chalkville (7-0)
There was no close call this week for the Cougars as they rolled to a 66-12 drubbing of Huffman. Now they have a tough Oxford team on deck this week.
5. Parker (7-1)
The Thundering Herd cruised to a 37-0 victory over Minor. They'll take on Homewood on the road this week before they go on the road again versus Woodlawn the following week.
6. Thompson (6-2)
Got to feel for the Warriors as they've lost both of their games by one point this season. Ouch.
7. Montgomery Catholic (6-0)
The Knights came with their minds focused and it showed in a 63-0 rout of Headline. Montgomery Catholic takes on Greenville on the road this week.
8. Hoover (5-2)
Hard top drop these guys too far down after only falling 14-10 to Parker a few weeks ago. A meeting with Tuscaloosa County recently turned into a 56-6 win for the Buccaneers.
9. Carver Montgomery (5-2)
The Wolverines did fall 31-26 against Phenix City Central and now have No. 1 Auburn ahead. It's definitely a tough stretch of games for these guys, but we won't drop them because of that.
10. Hewitt-Trussville (6-2)
We can't drop Hewitt-Trussville too far down the list because of a 15-10 loss to Thompson a couple weeks ago. The Huskies bounced back last week in a 49-7 win over Prattville.
11. Mary G. Montgomery (7-1)
The Vikings kept the good times rolling when they cruised to a 35-20 victory over Fairhope. This week Mary G. Montgomery faces Baker before they take on Davidson, both are road games.
12. Spain Park (7-0)
Not many teams can lay the claim to playing as well as Spain Park right now. The Jaguars remained undefeated after a 31-3 win over Chelsea.
13. Oxford (7-0)
The Yellow Jackets just keep rolling as they took care of business in a 27-0 win over Pell City about two weeks ago.
14. Jackson (6-1)
The Aggies left no doubt out on the field when they cruised to a 40-13 victory over Orange Beach.
15. Baker (6-1)
The Hornets looked impressive in last week's 41-7 rout of Foley. Now Baker returns home to face No. 11 Mary G. Montgomery.
16. T.R. Miller (8-0)
If you thought T.R. Miller was going to slow down at all, you would've been dead wrong. The Tigers remained undefeated after a 35-0 win over Excel.
17. Opelika (6-1)
One of the more impressive wins on last week Friday was that of Opelika when they defeated Enterpirse, 30-13. That's back-to-back nice wins for Opelika.
18. Enterprise (4-3)
The Wildcats take a dip down the ranks after suffering their third loss of the season, a 30-13 loss to Opelika.
19. Central of Clay County (8-0)
The Volunteers made sure they kept the undefeated record intact with a 40-3 win over Holtville. Another solid win for Central of Clay County.
20. Spanish Fort (7-1)
Impressive win after impressive win for the Toros and they added another under their belt with a 31-15 victory over Gulf Shores last Friday.
21. Vigor (7-0)
The Wolves enter this week's rankings after a 48-7 shellacking of Faith Academy. Next up is a home tilt against Williamson.
22. Mountain Brook (5-3)
All three losses have come to teams that are ranked on this list: Clay-Chalkville, Oxford and Parker.
23. Austin (7-0)
Quarterback JL Davis has played really well this season, completing 75-of-132 passes for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns.
24. St. Paul's Episcopal (6-1)
Not many times you can lose a game and vault yourself into the rankings, but falling 19-14 to No. 3 Saraland did the trick.
25. Williamson (8-0)
We can't sleep on the Lions any longer as they're been impressive through eight games. Alvin Dinkins has fueled the offense, throwing for 1,222 yards and eigh touchdowns this season.
