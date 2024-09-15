Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (9/15/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Sep. 5-7 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Central-Phenix City followed by the Saraland Spartans. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit as we approach the midway point.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 5 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings
1. Phenix City Central (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Andrew Alford has shown he is once again one of the state's best quarterbacks, throwing for 433 yards and nine touchdowns in the first three games.
2. Saraland (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Texas commitment KJ Lacey had himself a big night in a 42-17 win over Spanish Fort, throwing for over 250 yards and three touchdowns.
3. Thompson (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Jared Smith has been a terror coming off the edge against teams, totaling 33 tackles, nine for a loss and five sacks through four games.
4. Clay-Chalkville (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Jabari Staples has been playing out of his mind these first few weeks, catching 18 passes for 442 yards and even touchdowns. Impressive start for the star wide receiver
5. Auburn (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Junior running back Omar Mabson has fueled the Tigers' offensive attack weekly, so far rushing for 410 yards and four touchdowns.
6. Montgomery Catholic (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Keltric Washington Jr. has been a problem for opposing offensive linemen, racking up 23 tackles, eight for loss and seven sacks.
7. Parker (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: The defense has been the backbone for the Thundering Herd, with outside linebacker Talton Thomas leading the way with over 40 tackles.
8. Hoover (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Buccaneers' quarterback Mac Beason has been solid in clutch situations, throwing a go-ahead score in a tight 8-7 win over Hewitt-Trussville.
9. Dothan (2-2)
IMPACT PLAYER: Another defensive player that's looked good this season is Wolves' 2025 safety Asim White. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound hitter has helped shore up the Dothan backend.
10. Enterprise (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: 2025 4-star safety Eric Winters can do more than just play defense. The defensive star returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against Auburn.
11. Hewitt-Trussville (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Noah Dobbins has yet to make a mistake when it comes to interceptions this season. The passer has thrown for 448 yards and eight touchdowns.
12. Mary G. Montgomery (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Class of 2026 prospect Shondell Harris can hurt you playing in the backfield and doubles up as a defensive back.
13. Carver Montgomery (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: A running back that's been playing very well for one of the state's top undefeated teams is senior Trey Berry. The 6-foot, 205-pound back has been very good for Carver this season.
14. Spain Park (3-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Jaguars have to love the play of junior quarterback Brock Bradley, who has completed 44-of-66 passes for 779 yards and nine touchdowns.
15. Hillcrest (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Kevin Joseph Jr. has been one of the state's top dual-threat quarterbacks, totaling well over 700 yards and seven touchdowns for the Jaguars.
16. Oxford (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Not many quarterbacks have been playing as well as Mason Mims has. The signal caller has thrown for 971 yards and seven touchdowns.
17. Prattville (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: Senior linebacker Samuel Cook has been a tackling machine for the Lions, racking up 45 tackles this season.
18. Jackson (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: 2026 quarterback Landon Duckworth has been well worth the price of admission when folks come to watch him and the Aggies play.
19. Baker (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: When it comes down to making tackles, Quinterirus Robinson has been the team's guy, leading with 34 and hree going for a loss.
20. Muscle Shoals (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior quarterback Kade Clemmons just a week ago showed off his pinpoint throwing, going 8-for-8 for 244 yards and three scores versus Columbia.
21. Gadsden City (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Senior athlete TJ Worthy has hurt opponents out of the backfield and through the air, totaling over 500 all-purpose yards.
22. Opelika (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Powering Opelika's offense on a weekly basis is running back Calvin Hughes, who has gone for over 400-plus yards and scored nearly half a dozen touchdowns.
23. Central of Clay County (4-0)
IMPACT PLAYER: 2026 defensive end Trendon Glenn has impressed and might have one of the top plays of the year, intercepting a pass from his edge spot for a touchdown.
24. Daphne (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: Another 2026 that's perfoming at a high level is Trojans' defensive back Edrick Williams, who has recently visited FSU, Louisana and South Alabama.
25. Spanish Fort (3-1)
IMPACT PLAYER: The Toros' defense has played fairly well, with senior 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker Bishop Burkhalter's 36 tackles leading the way.
