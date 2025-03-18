Top 25 Alabama high school softball rankings (3/18/2025)
With the high school softball season in full swing, the first set of rankings for the state of Alabama are officially out.
After a phenomenal season last year, Orange Beach comes in at top-ranked club followed closely by Thompson and Curry. The rest of the season should be an exciting one out of the Yellowhammer State as these teams will start to gear up for the postseason.
1. Orange Beach (4-1)
Since losing to Spanish Fort 6-5 in the first game of the season, the Makos have won four straight games. They have allowed zero runs in their four-game winning streak, and they will look to win their fifth game on the season versus Lee-Scott Academy on March 20.
2. Thompson (22-2)
After losing to Curry back on March 8, the Warriors have reeled off five straight wins with their most recent victory coming last night when they defeated Springville 6-4.
3. Curry (19-1)
The Yellowjackets lone loss came back on February 22 to Thompson. Since then they have won 14 straight games. In their previous two games, they have outscored the opposition 29-0.
4. Springville (16-2)
The Tigers went 3-1 in a tournament over the weekend which included two wins over Moody. After a two-run loss to Thompson last night, they will look to rebound this week with games versus Center Point, Spain Park and Sylvania.
5. Central (15-1)
The Red Devils are led by Gerritt Griggs who leads the team in battering average, on-base percentage, hits and stolen bases. Allyson Supan, Khloe Broadwater and a slew of other players have been key contributors for Central this season. They will travel to take on Enterprise tonight.
6. West Limestone (20-2)
Their last loss came on February 27 to Ardmore by a score of 8-7. They currently have three players batting over .500 and four more players that are batting over .400. This offensive prowess makes them a dangerous team the rest of the season.
7. Saint James (20-4)
WIth eight players batting over .300, the Trojans will look to finish strong in the Gulf Coast Classic before taking on Montgomery Academy next Monday.
8. Wetumpka (24-4)
The Indians have hitters all over the lineup which will make them dangerous come playoff time. After losing 10-8 to Chilton County last night, they will turn their focus to Tallassee.
9. Tuscaloosa County (18-3)
Since losing to Huntsville 7-3 back on March 1, the Wildcats have won 10 straight games. They have scored double-digit runs five times during this winning streak while either shutting out, or allowing just one run in six games.
10. Spanish Fort (14-3)
The Toros are 2-3 so far this month with losses to South Panola (MS), Wicksburg and Rehobeth. They rebounded with a 4-0 win over North Bay Haven Academy (FL) last weekend. They will look to carry that momentum into their matchup with Baldwin County tonight.
11. Alexandria (15-3-1)
The Cubs are enjoying a three-game winning streak with win over Saint James, Benjamin Russell and Summertown (TN). They will enjoy the rest of the week off before taking on Cleburne County next week.
12. Daphne (10-2)
The Trojans suffered a 3-0 loss to Pace (FL) before winning four straight games versus Lincoln (FL), Baldwin County, Arlington (TN) and Battle Ground Academy (TN). They will finish the Gulf Coast Classic before taking on Fairhope in two days.
13. Cherokee County (12-1)
The Warriors won their previous two games versus Spring Garden and Ohatchee after losing their first game of the season versus Alexandria back on March 10.
14. Moody (15-7)
After losing to Springville 10-9, the Blue Devils responded nicely with a 16-0 win over Ramsay.
15. Chilton County (19-3-1)
The Tigers have won 11 straight games since losing to Saint James 6-0 on February 22. During this winning streak, they have scored double-digit runs seven times.
16. Lawrence County (18-6)
The month of March has been up-and-down for the Red Devils as they have lost four times. However, they have defeated West Point, Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville in the month as well.
17. Sparkman (14-6-1)
After losing their most recent game to Walker Valley 11-7, the Senators will look to get back to their winning ways when they take on Albertville tonight which starts a six-game stretch this week.
18. Auburn (9-2)
With five players batting over .400, the Tigers will look to get back in the win column when they take on Beauregard this week.
19. Munford (14-1)
Since losing their third game of the season by one run to Ohatchee, the Lions have won 12 straight games. In 12 of their 14 wins, they have allowed two or less runs as well.
20. Baker (16-7)
They have enjoyed four straight wins since last losing to Newton County (MS) back on March 8. They also have a lethal lineup with 11 players batting at least .300.
21. Baldwin County (10-3)
They have outscored their previous two opponents 22-0 while also outscoring their opponents 33-0 in their four wins this month. They have a tall-task with their next two games coming versus Orange Beach and Spanish Fort.
22. Chelsea (13-8-1)
Led by Katie Hopson, the Hornets will look to rebound versus Helena after losing 3-2 to Pell City on Monday.
23. Wicksburg (14-5)
After losing their first four games of the season, Wicksburg has turned a massive corner. They have shutout their opponents nine times so far this season as well.
24. Madison Academy (11-2)
After losing to Cherokee County 2-1, they rebounded by defeating Whitesburg Christian Academy 15-0.
25. George W. Long (14-2)
They got their week started by defeating Abbeville 15-0. They will look to keep this momentum going when they take on Ariton and Carroll this week.
