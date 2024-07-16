Top returning Alabama high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
Alabama high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Yellowhammer State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Alabama. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Yellowhammer State.
The following is a list of top returning Alabama quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
KJ Lacey, Saraland: Last season for the Class 6A runnerups, Lacey was on point for Saraland. The Texas commitment had himself a huge 2023 season and finished by completing 219-of-315 passes for 3,448 yards, 42 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. Lacey threw for 3,177 yards and 40 scores in 2022.
Landon Duckworth, Jackson: When it comes to 2026 quarterbacks, Duckworth is as good as they come down in the Southeast. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound signal caller is 4-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and last season completed 118-of-196 passes for 1,971 yards, 27 touchdowns and just four picks.
Maxson Mims, Oxford: The 6-foot-2, 210-pound signal caller is coming off a strong season for Oxford and is aiming for another solid fall campaign. The Louisville commitment last year ended up completing 205-of-288 passes for 2,670 yards, 29 touchdowns and just a mere three picks.
Jamar Malone, Daphne: Whether Malone was dotting up receivers or making plays with his legs, the quarterback proved to be one of the state's top dual-threats around. Malone last fall ended up throwing for 1,678 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also adding 435 and 12 scores on the ground.
Kameron Keenan, Ramsay: The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback put up some big numbers in 2023, throwing for 3,196 yards and 31 touchdowns. Keenan currently has just a handful of collegiate offers from Alabama State, Appalachain State, Colorado and Marshall.
Bryson Kimbrough, Hillcrest: Though Kimbrough didn't put up the numbers of the previous other juniors from a year ago, he's shown the ability in being just as talented as anyone in Alabama. Kimbrough has already committed to Louisiana-Monroe and also yielded offers from schools like Alabama A&M, North Alabama and Samford.
Andrew Alford, Phenix City Central: Got to like what you see from the 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback out of Phenix City. Alford plays for one of the premier programs in the state and produced some eye-popping numbers in 2023. Alford completed 179-of-270 passes for 3,587 yards, 45 touchdowns and just three picks.
Terrell Russell, Carver Montgomery: Not many quarterbacks made an impact the way Russell did for his respective team. The 6-foot, 170-pound signal caller was another junior that put up some strong numbers, throwing for 2,420 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Preston Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Academy: Putting up the kind of numbers Lancaster did a year ago is tough for any signal caller in the Yellowhammer State. Lancaster made it look easy at times for Tuscaloosa Academy, completing 254-of-365 passes for 3,941 yards and 46 scores.
Connor Nelson, Leeds: Nelson is rated a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports and is coming off a strong 2023 campaign for Leeds. Last fall, Nelson notched over 1,000 yards passing and 1,300-plus onthe ground. The quarterback has offers from Murray State, Samford and UT Martin.
Amari Griffin, Chilton County: With just one offer from Wright State on the table, there's plenty to like about Griffin when you turn on the tape. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback has a good frame and will come onto the scene surprise many folks. Griffin will be in his first season with the Tigers.
Dax Varnadore, Fort Payne: The Class of 2025 prospect had himself an impressive 2023 season for Fort Payne and did as good as anyone when it came to protecting the football. Varnadore finished last fall completing 212-of-351 passes for 2,936 yards, 22 touchdowns and a mere two interceptions.
