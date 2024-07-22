Top returning Alabama high school running backs heading into 2024 football season
Alabama high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Yellowhammer State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at running back, with many top end tailbacks now heading to the collegiate level from Alabama. With the rushing game still a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Yellowhammer State.
The following is a list of top returning Alabama running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Alvin Henderson, Elba: This has to be the no brainer of them all when it comes to running backs out of Alabama. The Elba tailback in his junior campaign ran wild and totaling 3,523 yards on 225 carries and scored an astounding 61 touchdowns. Coming off a huge 2023 season, Henderson should have plenty in store for this fall.
Aiden Parham, Sylvania: The running back put up some strong numbers last season and will be gunning to have himself another strong year as a senior. In 2023, Parham rushed for 2,532 yards on over 300 carries and found the endzone 14 times.
Anthony Rogers, Carver: Rogers is an Alabama commitment and there's plenty of reasons to like the running back this upcoming season. The running back rushed for over 300 yards at IMG Academy last season before transferring back home to the Yellowhammer State.
Josh Griffin, Montgomery Catholic: Not many tailbacks put up the kind of impressive numbers Griffin did a season ago. Griffin last fall carried the ball 165 times for 1,843 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.
Trey Berry, Lanier: Ranked as a 3-star prospect according to 247Sports, Berry returns to the Alabama gridiron as one of the top backs in the state. Last season, Berry carried the rock 134 times for over 1,200 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Carlos Benjamin Jr., Vigor: Last season for the Wolves, Benjamin handled duties playing out of the backfield and out wide at receiver. On the ground, Benjamin Jr. rushed for 1,023 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. Also has offers from Alabama A&M, Alabama State and Florida A&M.
Ja'Michael Jones, Pike Road: One of the most heavily sought after running backs out of the Class of 2026 in Alabama is Jones from Pike Road. Already holds offers from schools like Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Florida State.
Aydden Moody, Jackson-Olin: The 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back returns this fall with a few college offers under his belt heading into his senior season. Moody has overtures from Appalachian State, Minnesota and Sam Houston State.
AC Walters, Alabama Christian Academy: Another running back that saw his stock rise after his junior season was Walters out of Alabama Christian. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound runner has acked up collegiate offers from schools like Alabama State, Appalachian State, Kentucky and Maryland.
Santae McWilliams Jr., Saraland: The bruising runner comes back for his senior season after putting up some solid numbers for Saraland last season. McWilliams Jr. carried the ball 163 times for 1,024 yards and scored 20 times.
Calvin Hughley, Opelika: The 5-foot-9, 190-pound running back was a menace for opposing defenses in 2023 and comes back this fall as one of the state's top running backs Hughley already has offers from Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee State and NC State.
Dakari Shanks, Spain Park: Shanks, a Troy commitment, heads into the fall as one of the state's best backs returning to the gridiron. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back also has offers from Appalachain State, Arkansas State and UAB.
Omar Mabson, Auburn: As a sophomore running back last fall, Mabson piled up plenty of yards and touchdowns. As ajunior, Mabson rushed for1,283 yards on 166 carries and scored 16 touchdowns. Mabson already holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn so far.
