Vina releases 2025 football schedule

The Red Devils will open the season Aug. 29 at Brindlee Mountain

Mike Duprez

Vina has released its 2025 football schedule.

The Red Devils are coming off a 5-5 season and fifth-place finish in Region 7-A.

It’s the same schedule as 2024 with home dates flipped.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 29 – at Brindlee Mountain

Sept. 5 – Phillips

Sept. 12 – at Shoals Christian

Sept. 19 – Cherokee

Sept. 26 – at Tharptown

Oct. 3 – at Hackleburg

Oct. 10 – at Waterloo

Oct. 17 – Addison

Oct. 24 – at Meek

Oct. 31 - Belgreen

