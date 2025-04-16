Vina releases 2025 football schedule
The Red Devils will open the season Aug. 29 at Brindlee Mountain
Vina has released its 2025 football schedule.
The Red Devils are coming off a 5-5 season and fifth-place finish in Region 7-A.
It’s the same schedule as 2024 with home dates flipped.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 29 – at Brindlee Mountain
Sept. 5 – Phillips
Sept. 12 – at Shoals Christian
Sept. 19 – Cherokee
Sept. 26 – at Tharptown
Oct. 3 – at Hackleburg
Oct. 10 – at Waterloo
Oct. 17 – Addison
Oct. 24 – at Meek
Oct. 31 - Belgreen
