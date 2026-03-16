Iowa High School Football Standout Lands Division I Offer

An Iowa high school football standout has received his first Division I offer to continue competing at the next level.

Isaac Brownlee, a senior-to-be at Clear Lake High School, announced on social media that he has received an offer to play college football at the University of Pennsylvania. The Quakers are part of the Ivy League.

“After a great conversation with David Josephson I am honored to receive a D1 offer to play football for Penn,” Brownlee posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).”

Josephson is the safeties coach and recruiting coordinator for Penn. The Quakers went 6-4 last fall, including a 4-3 mark in the conference, ending the season with a 17-6 victory over Princeton.

Clear Lake Senior-To-Be Has Perfect Grade Point Average

“Congrats Isaac Brownlee on the offer,” the Clear Lake football X account posted. “A tremendous amount of work in the classroom, in the weight room and on the field led to this.”

CONGRATS @_Isaac_Brownlee on the offer!! A tremendous amount of work in the classroom, in the weight room, and on the field led to this!!#LIONS https://t.co/WHqED0apXW — Clear Lake Football ~ LOYAL TOUGH RELENTLESS (@ClearLakeFB) March 16, 2026

Brownlee earned first team all-state honors by the Iowa Football Coaches Association as a defensive back this past fall, recording 20 total tackles including 15 solo stops. He had three interceptions, returned one of those for a touchdown and had 21 passes defended - which led all of Iowa high school football Class 3A players.

Isaac Brownlee Allowed Just Two Completions In Man-Coverage As Junior

In man-coverage, Brownlee allowed just two completions total for 26 yards as the Lions finished 10-1 overall. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was also an all-district selection.

Brownlee, who also plays basketball and runs track for Clear Lake, has a 4.0 grade point average in the classroom.