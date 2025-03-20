Vote: Alabama High School Softball Player of the Week (3/19/2025)
With another week of the high school softball season in the books in the state of Alabama, it is time to vote for the High School on SI Alabama softball. There are some familiar names as well as some new names in this latest edition of the player of the week. These athletes had some tremendous performances last week. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Alabama high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Katie Hopson of Chelsea
Voting will close on March 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Ava Hodo, Orange Beach
In four games last week, Hodo finished with 10 hits, one home run, three doubles, nine RBIs and one run scored. She also had a perfect fielding percentage and recorded 20 putouts.
Katie Hopson, Chelsea
In six games, Hopson recorded at least one hit in every game. She finished her week with 11 hits, three home runs, four doubles, three steals. eight RBIs and seven runs scored. Also as of last Saturday, she was a 17-game hitting streak.
Haley Hart, Spanish Fort
In three games last week, Hart finished with three hits, all of which were home runs. She also recorded one stolen base, five RBIs and scored four runs.
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone
The senior finished with six hits in nine at-bats in three games last week. She hit three home runs, one double and recorded one stolen base nine RBIs with five runs scored.
Autumn Rocker, Jackson
In four games last week, Rocker finished with six hits, one home run, one double, two stolen bases, four RBIs and scored six runs. She also had a perfect fielding percentage with four putouts.
Molly Benefield, Good Hope
In two starts last week, Benefield went 2-0 in the 12-0 win over Hanceville and the 8-1 win over West Morgan. She pitched 12 innings combined allowing just five hits, two runs, two walks and struck out 19 batters. She also recorded two base hits versus Hanceville.
Ambrey Taylor, Curry
In four games last week, Taylor recorded 10 hits, four home runs, three doubles, one stolen base, 14 RBIs and 10 runs scored. She has also recorded at least one hit in every game this season.
Sarah Vick, Ezekiel Academy
In the three games last week, Vick finished with three home runs, one stolen base, four RBIs and 10 runs scored. She did not record a hit in the win over Wiregrass, but her approach from the plate was good as she reach base on one walk and two errors. This allowed her to score three runs in the victory. She also pitched 10 innings combined in four games earning the win in three of these games. She allowed four total hits, four walks and struck out 27 batters.
Hallie Holland, Colbert County
In the 19-0 win over Sheffield, Holland went two-for-two with one home run, one double, seven RBIs and three runs scored. In the 16-15 loss to Rogers, all three of her hits were home runs, and she finished with nine RBIs and four runs scored.
Addison Holcomb, Colbert Heights
In the 28-0 win over Sheffield, Holcomb hit two home runs, and she finished the game with seven RBIs, two stolen bases and four runs scored. She also pitched one inning in the game allowing one hit and striking out three batters.