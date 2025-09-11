High School

Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-12, 2025

Get Jackson area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on Thursday, September 11

Gray Reid

Velma Jackson vs Canton from Aug 29, 2025
Velma Jackson vs Canton from Aug 29, 2025 / Bill Richardson

There are 46 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams.You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 11 Petal at No. 12 Columbia.

Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 11, 2025

There are two games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Thursday, September 11.

Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 12, 2025

There are 44 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Friday, September 12.

Loyd Star (2-0) at North Forrest (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Port Gibson (2-0) at Wilkinson County (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Choctaw Central (2-0) at Philadelphia (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (2-1) at Collierville (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Lawrence County (0-2) at Jefferson Davis County (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Morton (0-2) at Scott Central (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Northwest Rankin (1-1) at Wayne County (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Franklin County (1-1) at Wesson (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

East Marion (1-1) at Tylertown (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Clinton (2-0) at Brandon (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Petal (1-1) at Columbia (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Centreville Academy (1-0) at West Lincoln (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Yazoo County (2-0) at Yazoo City (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

West Marion (1-1) at Lumberton (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Gentry (0-2) at Humphreys County (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Magee (1-1) at Mize (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Eupora (2-0) at Ethel (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Callaway (2-0) at Grenada (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Hazlehurst (0-1) at Natchez (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

McLaurin (0-2) at Richland (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Leake County (0-2) at Lake (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Clarkdale (2-0) at Pelahatchie (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Germantown (1-1) at Warren Central (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Lanier (2-0) at Jim Hill (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Bay Springs (2-0) at Forest Hill (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Terry (2-0) at North Pike (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Richton (2-0) at Salem (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Sebastopol (1-1) at Pisgah (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Madison Central (1-1) at Brookhaven (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

St. Andrew's Episcopal (0-1) at Bogue Chitto (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Florence (1-1) at Pearl (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Raleigh (1-1) at Taylorsville (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Collins (0-2) at Mount Olive (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

South Pike (0-2) at Mendenhall (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Neshoba Central (1-1) at West Lauderdale (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Perry Central (0-2) at Forest (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Columbia Academy (0-0) at Simpson Academy (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Ridgeland (2-0) at Vicksburg (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Jefferson County (0-2) at Velma Jackson (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Leake Central (2-0) at Kosciusko (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Noxapater (1-1) at Puckett (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Crystal Springs (0-2) at Sacred Heart (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

McAdams (1-0) at J.Z. George (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Leflore County (1-1) at South Delta (2-0) — 7:30 PM CST

