Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-12, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams.You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 11 Petal at No. 12 Columbia.
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Thursday, September 11.
View all Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 12, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Friday, September 12.
Loyd Star (2-0) at North Forrest (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Port Gibson (2-0) at Wilkinson County (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Choctaw Central (2-0) at Philadelphia (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Madison-Ridgeland Academy (2-1) at Collierville (2-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Lawrence County (0-2) at Jefferson Davis County (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Morton (0-2) at Scott Central (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Northwest Rankin (1-1) at Wayne County (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Franklin County (1-1) at Wesson (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
East Marion (1-1) at Tylertown (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Clinton (2-0) at Brandon (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Petal (1-1) at Columbia (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Centreville Academy (1-0) at West Lincoln (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Yazoo County (2-0) at Yazoo City (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
West Marion (1-1) at Lumberton (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Gentry (0-2) at Humphreys County (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Magee (1-1) at Mize (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Eupora (2-0) at Ethel (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Callaway (2-0) at Grenada (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Hazlehurst (0-1) at Natchez (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
McLaurin (0-2) at Richland (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Leake County (0-2) at Lake (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Clarkdale (2-0) at Pelahatchie (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Germantown (1-1) at Warren Central (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Lanier (2-0) at Jim Hill (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Bay Springs (2-0) at Forest Hill (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Terry (2-0) at North Pike (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Richton (2-0) at Salem (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Sebastopol (1-1) at Pisgah (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Madison Central (1-1) at Brookhaven (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
St. Andrew's Episcopal (0-1) at Bogue Chitto (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Florence (1-1) at Pearl (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Raleigh (1-1) at Taylorsville (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Collins (0-2) at Mount Olive (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
South Pike (0-2) at Mendenhall (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Neshoba Central (1-1) at West Lauderdale (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Perry Central (0-2) at Forest (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Columbia Academy (0-0) at Simpson Academy (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Ridgeland (2-0) at Vicksburg (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Jefferson County (0-2) at Velma Jackson (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Leake Central (2-0) at Kosciusko (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Noxapater (1-1) at Puckett (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Crystal Springs (0-2) at Sacred Heart (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
McAdams (1-0) at J.Z. George (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Leflore County (1-1) at South Delta (2-0) — 7:30 PM CST
View all Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here