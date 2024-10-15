High School

Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in Alabama so far in 2024?

We’ve picked out 10 freshmen football players in Alabama that have stood out this season

Andy Villamarzo

Susan Moore quarterback Sam Garrison
Susan Moore quarterback Sam Garrison / Sam Garrison/X

We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Alabama and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that freshmen are showing out in Yellowhammer State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top freshmen football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Alabama. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing freshman high school football player in Alabama. 

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes on October 31st, 11:59pm

Here are the nominees:

Reid McBride, QB, Montgomery Academy

McBride has been stellar this season under center for Montgomery Academy, completing 101-of-154 passes for 1,732 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three picks.

Shamar Toodle, QB, Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Another freshman that’s flourishing under center in the Yellowhammer State is Toodle, who has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 1,242 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Patton Mitchell, QB, Trinity Presbyterian

Though Mitchell may not have as many yards as the two aforementioned qquarterbacks, he’s been producing almost as much. The freshman has thrown for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns to only two interceptions.

Sam Garrison, QB, Susan Moore

When looking for the top freshman dual-threat quarterback, Garrison is your guy. The signal caller has thrown for 717 yards, nine touchdowns and also rushed for 988 and seven scores.

Urijah Casey, RB, Gardendale

The running back has been a dynamo out of the backfield for Gardenfield, rushing for 656 yards on 125 carries and scored seven touchdowns.

Jacobi Harris, RB, Hillcrest

Playing for one of the top programs in the state, Harris has been a solid contributor for Hillcrest. The tailback has rushed for 583 yards on 90 touches and scored four touchdowns.

Elliott Harris, ATH, Luverne

Whether it’s coming out of the backfield running the ball or catching it, Harris has been terrific. Harris has rushed for 519 yards, seven touchdowns and hauled in eight passes for 217 and two scores.

Jayden Bradberry, LB, Florala

Playing outside linebacker primarily, Bradbury has been a tackling machine as a freshman, notching 87 takedowns and 26 of them have gone for a loss.

Demarcus Dale-Brown, Edge, Williamson

One of the top pass rushers in the state is just a freshman in Dale-Brown. The edge rusher has totaled 60 tackles, 20 for a loss and five sacks.

Kylen Johnson, DB, Coosa Christian

The defensive back has made quite the impact in the defensive backfield in Year 1. Johnson leads all freshmen with four total interceptions.

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Alabama