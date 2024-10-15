Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in Alabama so far in 2024?
We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Alabama and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that freshmen are showing out in Yellowhammer State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top freshmen football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Alabama. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing freshman high school football player in Alabama.
Voting closes on October 31st, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Reid McBride, QB, Montgomery Academy
McBride has been stellar this season under center for Montgomery Academy, completing 101-of-154 passes for 1,732 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three picks.
Shamar Toodle, QB, Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Another freshman that’s flourishing under center in the Yellowhammer State is Toodle, who has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 1,242 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Patton Mitchell, QB, Trinity Presbyterian
Though Mitchell may not have as many yards as the two aforementioned qquarterbacks, he’s been producing almost as much. The freshman has thrown for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns to only two interceptions.
Sam Garrison, QB, Susan Moore
When looking for the top freshman dual-threat quarterback, Garrison is your guy. The signal caller has thrown for 717 yards, nine touchdowns and also rushed for 988 and seven scores.
Urijah Casey, RB, Gardendale
The running back has been a dynamo out of the backfield for Gardenfield, rushing for 656 yards on 125 carries and scored seven touchdowns.
Jacobi Harris, RB, Hillcrest
Playing for one of the top programs in the state, Harris has been a solid contributor for Hillcrest. The tailback has rushed for 583 yards on 90 touches and scored four touchdowns.
Elliott Harris, ATH, Luverne
Whether it’s coming out of the backfield running the ball or catching it, Harris has been terrific. Harris has rushed for 519 yards, seven touchdowns and hauled in eight passes for 217 and two scores.
Jayden Bradberry, LB, Florala
Playing outside linebacker primarily, Bradbury has been a tackling machine as a freshman, notching 87 takedowns and 26 of them have gone for a loss.
Demarcus Dale-Brown, Edge, Williamson
One of the top pass rushers in the state is just a freshman in Dale-Brown. The edge rusher has totaled 60 tackles, 20 for a loss and five sacks.
Kylen Johnson, DB, Coosa Christian
The defensive back has made quite the impact in the defensive backfield in Year 1. Johnson leads all freshmen with four total interceptions.
