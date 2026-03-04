Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? - March 4, 2026

We are back again this week for another edition of our high school player of the week poll for Northeast Florida.

This week's nominees feature a plethora of players who put together some outstanding offensive performances from the plate. We also have a handful of pitchers who made life difficult for the opposition last week.

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Northeast Florida high school softball player of the week.

Voting will close on March 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Rommeney Patrey of Bartram Trail

Here are this week's nominations:

Lauren Rosepiler, West Nassau

In the wins over Bolles and Fernandina Beach, Rosepiler went 5/7 over this two-game stretch with two singles, three triples, four RBIs and six runs scored.

Ashlyn Madine, Fleming Island

Last week, Madine went 6/10 with five doubles, five RBIs and one stolen base. Defensively, she finished with a perfect fielding percentage with 10 total chances and turned one double play.

Emily Williams, Fleming Island

In the two wins over Providence School and Nease, Williams finished with three hits, one double, five RBIs and two runs scored. From the circle, she pitched a complete game in the 9-1 win over Nease. She allowed four hits, one earned run, two walks and struck out four batters.

Ava Surles, University Christian

In the 6-1 win over Sandalwood and the 4-1 win over Bishop Snyder, Surles finished with three combined hits, two home runs, one double, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Sophia Holt, St. Joseph Academy

In the 10-4 win over Old Plank Christian Academy, Holt was 2/3 with both hits being triples, and she scored four runs. Holt also pitched a complete game that saw her allow six hits, two earned runs with 12 strikeouts.

Meredith Harmer, Harvest Community

In the wins over Raines and Parker, Harmer tallied five combined hits, two triples, 11 RBIs, three stolen bases and five runs scored. She also picked up the win over Raines from the circle with four innings pitched, three earned runs allowed and six strikeouts.

Amelia Oreair, Episcopal School of Jacksonville

In the 12-2 win over Bishop Kenny, Oreair went 2/3 with one home run, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Makayla Pratt, Trinity Christian Academy

Pratt recorded five total hits, one home run, one triple, two doubles, eight RBIs, three stolen bases and five runs scored in the wins over Andrew Jackson and Old Plank Christian Academy.

Tatum Pocol, Beachside

In the two wins over St. Augustine and First Coast, Pocol finished with three combined hits, six RBIs, one run scored and a grand slam in the game versus the Yellow Jackets. Defensively, from her catcher position, Pocol also caught two runners stealing and picked off another runner.

Rebekah Harmer, Harvest Community

In the two wins over Raines and Parker, Harmer finished with seven hits, one triple, one double, eight RBIs, five stolen bases and nine runs scored. From the circle, Harmer also picked up the win over Parker in five innings of work. She allowed four total hits, one earned run and struck out nine batters.

Chloe Johnson, Baker County

In two games last week, Johnson tallied three hits, two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored.

Michelle Jones, Bishop Kenny

In the 17-4 win over Fernandina Beach, Jones finished with four hits, three doubles, six RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.

Siena Gallant, Tocoi Creek

In three games last week, Gallant recorded six hits, one triple, one double, three RBIs and four runs scored.

Rommeney Patrey, Bartram Trail

In two games from the circle last week, Patrey went 1-1 with 10 total innings pitched. Collectively, she allowed six hits, three earned runs, five walks and struck out 11 batters. From the plate, she tallied two hits, one double, three RBIs and scored one run.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.