Vote: Who is the Alabama High School Softball Player of the Week? - Feb. 23, 2026
With the completion of week one of the high school softball season in the state of Alabama, it is time to look at some of the outstanding performances from a week ago.
Krimson Calhoun of Thompson headlines our list of nominees after she batted .867 in five games. Along, with Calhoun headlining the list of nominees, Baker High School and Helena High School each lead the way with two nominees for this week.
Meanwhile, the rest of our nominations include some outstanding offensive offensive and pitching performances from the first week of the season.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Alabama high school softball player of the week.
Send future player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on March 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Krimson Calhoun, Thompson
In the first five games of the season, Calhoun went 13/15 from the plate with an on-base percentage of .875. She drove in six runs, stole six bases, scored seven runs, and she also hit a bases clearing, game-winning triple in one of the Warriors victory.
Brooke Norred, Smiths Station
In the 16-6 win over Valley, Norred finished with three hits, one home run, one double, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Lexie Thornton, Athens
In the first three games of the season, which includes two wins over Huntsville and Hamilton, Thornton finished with four hits, three home runs, one triple, 10 RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored.
Nola Havard, Baker
In the first four games of the season, Havard tallied eight hits, two home runs, four doubles, 10 RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored.
Kherington Keith, Pell City
Keith is another player who enjoyed immense offensive success in week one. In four games, she went 8/11 with two home runs, four doubles, nine RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored.
Henley Traywick, Helena
In the 21-9 win over McAdory, Traywick was 3/5 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored.
Madison Smith, Baker
Smith pitched 13 combined innings over the course of two games last week, and she picked up the win versus Long Beach. Her ERA was 0.54 with one earned run allowed, five total hits allowed and struck out 21 batters. Offensively, she tallied five hits combined in the wins over Long Beach and Petal.
Lily Brewer, Auburn
Brewer got the season started off with two wins from the circle over Helena and Huntsville last week. Her ERA is currently at 2.55, and she allowed four earned runs and struck out 13 batters. Offensively, she tallied three hits, one RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Carrington Schiefer, Helena
Schiefer appeared in four games from the circle last week, and she went 2-1 on the week. She pitched 14.2 innings, allowed eight earned runs, seven walks and struck out 17 batters. Offensively, she tallied six hits, two doubles, three RBIs and scored one run.
Anna Cate Henderson, Northridge
In four games, Henderson finished with four hits, one home run, two doubles, nine RBIs and scored four runs.
Briley Bolden, Fairhope
In the 10-0 win over Foley and the 4-3 win over Tate, Bolden tallied five combined hits, one home run, one triple, one double, five RBIs, two stolen bases and scored three runs.
Jaidyn Simmons, Montgomery Catholic
In three games last week, Simmons tallied four hits, one double, five RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored. She also went 1-0 in two appearances with 3.2 innings pitched. She allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out four batters.
Ralee Dunagan, Curry
In the 9-1 win over Handley, Dunagan finished with three hits, one home run, one double, two RBIs, three stolen bases and scored three runs.
