Vote: Who Should Be The Alabama High School Boys Basketball Player Of The Week? (1/15/2025)
As the month of January rolls on, it is time to look at some of the standout high school basketball players from the state of Alabama last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from January 5-11.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Voting closes on January 19 at 11:59 p.m.
Tyler Robertson, Calhoun
In the narrow, five-point loss to Stanhope Elmore, Robertson did everything he could do to try and lead his team to victory. He finished with 42 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.
Jayden Parks, Brantley
Over the course of three games last week, Parks averaged 32 points per game including a 42 point outing in the five-point loss to Georgiana. This was his third game of the season where he scored over 40 points. For the week, he finished with 17 rebounds, 17 assists, 10 steals and two blocks.
Joshua Davis III, Dallas County
In two games, Davis finished with 33 and 31 points respectively. In the win over Saint James, he scored 60 percent of his team's points in the 55-38 win. In these two games combined, he also grabbed 16 rebounds and earned seven assists.
Jesse Gannaway, Jacksonville Christian Academy
In the 64-50 win over Gaylesville, Gannaway finished with a double-double. He scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds including 10 defensive rebounds. He also finished with four assists, two steals and two blocks. He also scored 16 points in the loss to Spring Garden along with two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Rayshon Coleman, Florala
Coleman had two outstanding games last week which is highlighted by a 35-point outing in the 75-50 win over Kinston. He also finished with six rebounds, eight assists and four steals in the game. In the 50-44 victory over Paxton, Coleman finished with 21 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Braylon Dame, Lawrence County
In the 70-66 over Decatur, Dame finished with 18 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot. In the one-point loss to Russellville, Dame finished with 26 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Danilo Stojakovic, Tuscaloosa Academy
In three games last week, Stojakovic scored 18, 14 and 26 points. When he finished with 18 points in the win over Aliceville, he also finished wih 12 rebounds for his double-double. He grabbed 11 more rebounds in the two other games combined. He also ended up getting one assist, four steals and five blocks in the week.
Andrew Voyles, Wetumpka
Voyles scored 25 and 20 points in two games last week. In the win over Autauga Academy, Voyles finished with five rebounds, four assists and three steals to go along with his 25 points. In the two-point loss to Stanhope Elmore, Voyles had three rebounds, four assists and four steals too.