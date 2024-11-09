What we learned in the first round of the AHSAA football state playoffs
The first round of the AHSAA football state playoffs are in the books in Alabama, and, after an exciting opening week of post-season action, here is what we learned.
7A-Region 4 gets swept once again
In the AHSAA, there was a big talking point about the new Class 7A playoff bracket that combined the North and South sides into a single bracket. It was with the intention of creating more parody, as historically both first round games were very lopsided.
Usually, the Class 7A-Region 2 teams dominate the Region 1 squads and Region 3 teams do the same to those in Region 4. This year we had Region 2 face Region 4 and Region 1 face Region 3. So, how did it turn out for Region 4?
Well, it turned out to be another year where not a single team that region advanced past the first round. Ironically, the only Region 4 team that made a game of it was the fourth seed Austin, which put up a nice challenge for top-seeded Enterprise, which was still never in serious danger of losing. In the end, it was another disappointing end for Region 4 teams as postseason success continues to elude those programs.
Next week will feature two heavyweight battles in Class 7A
The new 7A Bracket has produced two excellent matchups coming up for this second round of the 7A AHSAA Playoffs. The first will see Auburn host Thompson. These two programs have met in two state championships in the past, with one of the most famous comebacks coming in 2020, with Thompson rallying for a comeback for the ages. Now Thompson will hit the road and play at Auburn, which will likely be a sold out event. In the other, Hoover will be hosting Opelika, which should be an excellent football game as well. Opelika is having a great season, and picked up its first 7A playoff win against Florence in a 43-7 blowout.
Glenwood gets stunned by Alabama Christian
Glenwood got out to a big, 35-13, lead in the second quarter of its regional playoff game with Alabama Christian, on Friday, only to suffer a stunning loss in the end, 46-42. The Alabama Christian offense has scored points all season and it continue to do so on Friday. Its defense also contributed to the comeback with a critical interception. The Eagles will host Bayside Academy next week.
Baker gets first playoff win in decades
Baker did something that it had not been done in 40 years, winning a state football playoff game.
The Hornets were in a defensive battle all night with powerhouse Hewitt-Trussville and the two teams went into overtime tied 7-7. One overtime period wasn't enough as the teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, the Hornets kicked a field goal to start the second OT. When Hewitt got the ball, it drove to the one yard line and went for the victory on a fourth and one play. However, a bad snap foiled the attempt and seal the 17-14 win for Baker. It has been a long 40 years for the Hornets since that 25-20 victory over Vigor back in 1984. But Baker will celebrate and take on Enterprise next week on the road.
Leeds knock off Guntersville in a 5A North battle
Leeds had a tall task in facing a very talented Guntersville team that a lot of people were picking to make a run for the state title. However, the Green Wave had other plans, as Leeds would make a statement to the 5A north in beating the state semifinalist from last season in Guntersville. Leeds won 35-28, and will now go on the road to face Fairview, which is 10-0. But, a lot of people will be looking at Leeds differently now, and for Guntersville, it was a very disappointing end to a great season.