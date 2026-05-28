Wicksburg Slugger Anleigh Wood Emerging as One of Alabama’s Top Softball Prospects

Alabama is a talent-rich state when it comes to high school athletics, and softball is no exception. One player in particular has turned heads the past two seasons due to her play, especially offensively. Anleigh Wood of Wicksburg High School put together a dominant season this spring as she helped lead the Panthers to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs before battling it out in the losers bracket where they were subdued by Madison Academy 8-5 last Friday.

A Breakout Offensive Season

In each of her seasons playing varsity softball, Wood's home runs have increased, and she attributes this to putting in extra work outside of practice and becoming more confident each year. The extra practice has paid off as she hit 18 home runs last season. She followed with 26 this season.

"Coach Cox, my high school coach, is also my weight room teacher, and he does a great job," Wood said. "I also think trusting myself more at the plate has helped a lot with hitting home runs."

Approach at the Plate

Wood also finished with a batting average of .594 this season with 20 doubles, 56 RBI and 71 runs scored. Wood said she tries to keep her approach simple at the plate.

"During high school season, I'm constantly paying attention to timing because I face pitchers with all different speeds. If a pitcher has a good changeup, that's something I try to lock in on. I also pay attention to whether they are consistent with a certain pitch sequence."

Adjusting to a New Defensive Role

In the field, Wood's primary positions are catcher and third base, but she did have to step up this season and fill the role at shortstop. She said the new position got her out of her comfort zone, but she always tries to get a good read off the bat while adjusting to the position as the season progressed.

Anleigh Wood is attempting to throw a runner out from this past softball season. | Anleigh Wood

Like thousands of athletes across the country in various sports, Wood hopes to earn the opportunity to play college softball. When asked about the recruiting process, she said, "I feel like it has been going well. I joined the team NC organization this spring, and my coach, WC Yates, has been working very hard to connect with college coaches for me. I've been receiving encouraging feedback. I have a summer packed full of showcases and camps, and I'm excited to see what this summer holds."

Wood also said, "It can be stressful balancing camps, emails, social media, school and softball, but I know God has a plan. I try not to worry and trust He will put me where I'm supposed to be."

The Difference Between High School and Travel Ball

Since joining her travel softball team, Wood has been able to focus on her high school and travel ball schedule separately as the state of Alabama does not allow its athletes to play both simultaneously.

When she plays for Wicksburg, Wood said, "In high school, I love playing for my community, wearing Wicksburg on my jersey, and playing with my best friends. We are a very proud and close-knit small town, and our school is at the heart of it. We have won two state championships the past two years. Our community's support has been amazing."

Meanwhile, as she previously state, travel softball provides major recruiting exposure during the summer. Wood also said that it's a different level, and that she gets to face some of the best pitching in the country.

"It's high pressure, and I love being in a highly competitive environment. Being surrounded by so much talent pushes me to want to get better every day," Wood said.

Handling Adversity

Wood has certainly excelled on the diamond, but athletes of all levels deal with adversity. However, what separates the good from the great athletes is how they deal with adversity. Wood said she tries to move quickly past mistakes.

"In softball, you're not going to be perfect, so I try not to dwell on bad games or errors, and instead focus on the next play and helping my team however I can."

She added, "I've known my high school coach and teammates most of my life, and I know they love and support me no matter what."

Faith and Perspective

When asked about what she wants people to remember her by when she gets done playing high school softball, Wood said, "I hope people see Jesus in me; that's what matters most." She also added, "I hope they remember me as a hard worker, someone who was supportive of my teammates, and just a fun player to watch."