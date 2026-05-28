Iowa High School Baseball, Softball Notebook: Denver Pitchers Dominate

Denver High School put together two incredible pitching performances in baseball and softball this week against Union Community.

On the baseball diamond, Lincoln Roethler of Denver pitched a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 17 batters while issuing just one walk. The Cyclones scored a 4-2 victory over Union Community for their first victory of the season.

At the plate, Braylon Moyer drove in a run, scored a run and stole a base, as Jameson Johnson also had a hit and a run scored. For Union Community, Tate Van Dyke struck out 11 over six innings without allowing an earned run, as Ethan Winnike drove in two on two hits.

Meanwhile, Denver’s softball team was getting a dominating pitching performance out of Jenna Collins, as the junior struck out 18 over seven innings in a 4-3 victory. Lydia Gleason had two hits and drove in a run to support Collins.

Memorial Day Madness From Mount Vernon, Pella

Two teams showcased the offense on Memorial Day, as Mount Vernon bested Pella from Ash Park Field, 23-22.

Pella lost despite scoring 12 runs in the third inning, as Mount Vernon answered with six in the fourth and 10 in the fifth.

Drew Thurn drove in six runs on three singles and a double, scoring three runs for Mount Vernon. Porter Chatman drove in three on two hits, as Michael Ryan had three hits with an RBI.

For Pella, Colt Koeppen stole four bases and Teagan Hoekstra swiped three. Samuel Carlson had a home run and drove in four runs, as Grant Hauser had three RBI.

The two teams combined to throw 438 pitches in the game.

Home Run King Kamden Jorgensen Back At It

Last year, Saydel’s Kamden Jorgensen hit a state-leading 15 home runs.

The senior is back to his old tricks, including a 2-for-2, two-home-run performance in a win over West Marshall. Jorgensen drove in four and scored three times.

Through the first five games of the year for the Eagles, Jorgensen has already hit five home runs, driving in 13 runs while hitting a blistering .688 at the plate.

Trio Of Grand Slams For Fort Dodge

The Fort Dodge baseball team hit three grand slams in a doubleheader sweep of Des Moines North, as Davis Underberg, Cael Adams and Kolton Schiltz each went deep from famed Ed McNeil Field.

Underberg and Bennett Nekvinda combined on a four-inning no-hitter, as Nekvinda pitched the first three and struck out four.

Carlisle Claims Showdown With Southeast Polk

One of the top teams in Class 4A, No. 2 Carlisle , scored a victory over the fourth-ranked team in Class 5A, Southeast Polk, 4-1.

Mallie Stoner struck out six and did not allow an earned run, as Estella Bowman drove in two and Mira Heidemann had three hits and two runs scored for the Wildcats.

Karter Price had nine strikeouts and Halle Clark two hits to lead the Rams.

In the High School On SI Iowa Softball State Preseason Top 25 , Carlisle checks in at No. 22 while Southeast Polk is No. 13.