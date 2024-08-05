2024 Alaska high school football schedules released: West vs. South rematch looms
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Alaska high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming ASAA season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 16, and the football calendar year will conclude with the final 2024 ASAA state championships taking place October 25-26.
2024 Alaska high school football schedules for all teams in every ASAA classification are available on SBLive Alaska, where you can also find live Alaska high school football scores and much more.
2024 Alaska ASAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 ASAA high school football season schedule:
- July 31: First practice
- August 15: First contests
- August 16: First Friday night
- October 11-12: DI quarterfinals, DIII semifinals
- October 18-19: DI and DII semifinals, DIII finals*
- October 25-26: DI and DII finals*
*The 2024 ASAA high school football state championship games will be played at two sites. Divisions I and II will play at Colony High School. Division III will play at Wasilla High School. All quarterfinal and semifinal matchups are hosted by the higher seed.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's state champions to check out what their road to a potential repeat looks like.
Here's a full list of the 2023 ASAA high school football state champions in each classification:
2023 Alaska high school football state champions
- Division I: West Anchorage Eagles
- Division II: Soldotna Stars
- Division III: Kenai Central Kardinals
- 9-Man: Seward Seahawks
