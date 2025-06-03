Alaska high school baseball playoff brackets: 2025 ASAA Regional and State matchups, game times
The Alaska high school baseball state playoffs have reached the ASAA regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.
>>>ALASKA ASAA BASEBALL 2025 BRACKETS<<<
DIVISION I
June 5th games
Sitka vs. South
Colony vs. Dimond
Eagle River vs. Wasilla
Service vs. Juneau-Douglas
DIVISION II
June 5th games
Soldotna vs. Houston
Monroe Catholic vs. Kodiak
North Pole vs. Palmer
Kenai Central vs. Homer
