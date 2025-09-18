Alaska High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 6
The high school football season in Alaska enters Week 6, and High School on SI Alaska will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
Lathrop (4-1) at Palmer (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Malemutes come into the contest fresh off an overtime victory over North Pole in the annual Mayor’s Bowl rivalry game, while Palmer used a big second half to get past Eagle River.
Service (4-1) at West Anchorage (5-0), 8 p.m. Friday
Two of the top teams in the Cook Inlet Conference square off, with West posting its first shutout of crosstown rival East since 2012 in last week’s 83rd meeting between Anchorage’s two oldest high schools. Service looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season in double overtime to Bartlett.
Homer (5-0) at Barrow (3-2), noon Saturday
These teams met earlier in the year in a nonconference game, with the defending Division 3 state champion Mariners winning 34-0 in Homer. The rematch at Cathy Parker Field sees both teams enter with 2–0 conference records.