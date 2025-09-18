High School

Alaska High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 6

What are some games we're watching during Week 6 of the high school football season in Alaska?

René Ferrán

Cathy Parker Field, home of the Barrow football team, will host Saturday's showdown between the Whalers and unbeaten Homer.
The high school football season in Alaska enters Week 6, and High School on SI Alaska will have all the scores you need in one place.

As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.

Lathrop (4-1) at Palmer (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday

The Malemutes come into the contest fresh off an overtime victory over North Pole in the annual Mayor’s Bowl rivalry game, while Palmer used a big second half to get past Eagle River.

Service (4-1) at West Anchorage (5-0), 8 p.m. Friday

Two of the top teams in the Cook Inlet Conference square off, with West posting its first shutout of crosstown rival East since 2012 in last week’s 83rd meeting between Anchorage’s two oldest high schools. Service looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season in double overtime to Bartlett.

Homer (5-0) at Barrow (3-2), noon Saturday

These teams met earlier in the year in a nonconference game, with the defending Division 3 state champion Mariners winning 34-0 in Homer. The rematch at Cathy Parker Field sees both teams enter with 2–0 conference records.

René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

