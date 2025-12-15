Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedules (GHSA) - December 15-17, 2025
Get every bracket and matchup as the 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue into the final round of action
The 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue on Monday, December 15 through Wednesday, December 17 with the final matchups in each of the seven classifications.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Georgia high school playoffs. The championship games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia High School Football 2025 Championship Matchups, Schedule (GHSA) - December 15-17, 2025
Class A Division II Bracket (select to view full bracket)
Final
Lincoln County vs. Bowdon - 12/15 at 1:30 p.m. EST
Class A Division I Bracket
Final
Worth County vs. Toombs County - 12/16 at 2 p.m. EST
Class AA Bracket
Final
Carver vs. Hapeville Charter - 12/16 at 5 p.m. EST
Class AAA Bracket
Final
Sandy Creek vs. Jefferson - 12/17 at 7 p.m. EST
Class AAAA Bracket
Final
Creekside vs. Benedictine - 12/15 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Class AAAAA Bracket
Final
Gainesville vs. Thomas County Central - 12/15 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Class AAAAAA Bracket
Final
Buford vs. Carrollton - 12/16 at 8:00 p.m. EST
