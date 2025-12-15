High School

Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedules (GHSA) - December 15-17, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup as the 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue into the final round of action

Robin Erickson

Thomas County Central will face off against Gainesville on Monday at 7:00 p.m. to determine the Class AAAAA champion.
Thomas County Central will face off against Gainesville on Monday at 7:00 p.m. to determine the Class AAAAA champion. / Corey Jones

The 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue on Monday, December 15 through Wednesday, December 17 with the final matchups in each of the seven classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Georgia high school playoffs. The championship games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia High School Football 2025 Championship Matchups, Schedule (GHSA) - December 15-17, 2025

Class A Division II Bracket (select to view full bracket)

Final

Lincoln County vs. Bowdon - 12/15 at 1:30 p.m. EST

Class A Division I Bracket

Final

Worth County vs. Toombs County - 12/16 at 2 p.m. EST

Class AA Bracket

Final

Carver vs. Hapeville Charter - 12/16 at 5 p.m. EST

Class AAA Bracket

Final

Sandy Creek vs. Jefferson - 12/17 at 7 p.m. EST

Class AAAA Bracket

Final

Creekside vs. Benedictine - 12/15 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Class AAAAA Bracket

Final

Gainesville vs. Thomas County Central - 12/15 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Class AAAAAA Bracket

Final

Buford vs. Carrollton - 12/16 at 8:00 p.m. EST

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Georgia