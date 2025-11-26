Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 26, 2025
With another week completed in the high school football season in Florida, there are a number of teams in Northeast Florida that are still in contention to win the state championship in their respective classifications.
There are a number of players on the offensive and defensive side of the ball who made game changing plays as they helped their team to victory last week.
There is also one player from West Nassau who had a tremendous game offensively in the loss to American Heritage (Delray Beach).
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Northeast Florida high school football player of the week.
Send future player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on November 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Knox Annis, Mandarin
In the 42-35 win over Pace, Annis was 11/16 for 207 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried the ball nine times for 101 yards and one touchdown. This was his first 100-yard performance of the season.
Brysen Wright, Mandarin
Wright was the top target for Annis in last week's win. He caught five passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns. His three touchdowns in the win brings his season total in receiving touchdowns to 10.
Caleb Mattison, Bishop Kenny
Mattison put together one of the top performances in the state in last week's 55-37 win over Godby. He rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns on 35 carries.
James Davis III, Bishop Kenny
Davis put together one of his best stat lines of the season at the receiver position. He hauled in four receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Matthew Hammett, University Christian
In the 28-6 win over Impact Christian Academy, Hammett finished with four total tackles, a half sack, one fumble recovery and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Julius Larosa, University Christian
Larosa tallied four solo tackles, six total tackles and three sacks in last week's win.
Avery Griffin, West Nassau
In the 51-41 loss to American Heritage (Delray Beach), Griffin hauled in six receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Cole Rosendahl, Ponte Vedra
Rosendahl had his highest completion percentage of the season in the 38-3 win over Beachside. He was 15/20 which was good for 75 percent, and he passed for 191 yards and four touchdowns.
Talan Babin, Ponte Vedra
Babin has been a force on defense all season long, and that continued versus Beachside. He tallied nine total tackles, deflected two passes and returned a fumble for a 17-yard touchdown.
Durell Preston, St. Augustine
In the 44-12 win over ED White, Preston rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. He also caught one pass for 14-yard gain.
Brenton James, St. Augustine
While Preston was tearing it up on the ground, James was leading the offense from the quarterback position. He was 8/14 for 134 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 20 yards and one touchdown on four carries.
Trendell Anderson, St. Augustine
Anderson was the athlete that the Yellow Jackets had to count on, and he delivered. He rushed for 52 yards and one touchdown on four carries. He also hauled in three receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown.
Xander Edwards, Bolles
In the 51-27 win over Florida High, Edwards once again rushed for over 200 yards. In this game, he carried the ball 16 times for 228 yards and four touchdowns.
Camden Tietze, Bolles
In last week's win, Tietze caught four receptions for 155 yards and one touchdown. It was the second game this season where he gained at least 100 receiving yards.
Santana Starks, Bolles
Starks locked down the opposition from the defensive back position versus Florida High. He finished the game with six solo tackles, nine total tackles and one tackle for a loss. When the ball was thrown his way, he broke up three passes and intercepted two more as well.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.