Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay Area High School Football Player of the Week? - Dec. 2, 2025
Tampa Bay area high school football players were gridiron warriors last Friday in FHSAA regional finals.
We looked at schools throughout the Tampa Bay Area (Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties) and nominated six athletes for games played Nov. 28, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Tampa Bay Area High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Nov. 21: Riverview Sumner ATH/CB/WR Jameris Conyers.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Dec. 7. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jameris Conyers, ATH/CB/WR, Riverview Sumner
Senior passed for two touchdowns in a 41-22 loss to defending Class 7A state champ Venice in the Class 7A, Region 2 final game.
Dmontae Tims, S/ATH, Armwood
Senior made five tackles, including four solo, returned a fumble for a TD and intercepted a pass to lead the top-seeded Hawks past South Lake, 42-0, in the Class 6A, Region 2 final.
Will Griffin, QB, Tampa Jesuit
Florida commit and star senior completed 14 of 22 passes for 257 yards and one TD and rushed 11 times for 64 yards and a score in a close 22-21 loss to Port Charlotte in the Class 4A, Region 3 final.
Ayden Wallace, QB, St. Petersburg Lakewood
Senior ran for a TD and passed for another score in a 49-29 loss to Sarasota Cardinal Mooney in the Class 2A, Region 3 final.
DJ Williams, WR/DB, Tampa Carrollwood Day School
Senior made a whopping 14 tackles, including 11 solo, and two fumble recoveries, returning one for a TD, to march the Patriots past Clearwater Central Catholic, 30-28, in the Class 1A, Region 2 final.
Tyree Jones, RB/FS, Clearwater Central Catholic
Senior made 14 tackles, including seven solo, in a close loss to Carrollwood Day School.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962