Another magical night for San Ramon Valley in Danville; Now get defending state D2 champion Oakland Tech
BY JOEY ACE
DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA. — San Ramon Valley’s boys basketball team caught a break when ninth-seed Oakland Tech upset No. 1 Inderkum-Sacramento Thursday.
Now the fifth-seeded Wolves get to host a CIF Northern California Division 1 semifinal game instead of traveling to Sacramento.
“We got lucky in that regard,” said coach Brian Botteen, whose team hosts Oakland Tech at 7 p.m. “Not lucky to play Tech — they’re the defending state champs — but getting to play another home game.”
They might think about rescheduling the game across town.
Because of a band show conflict — planned months in advance — the Wolves had to cross Highway 680 to play at Monte Vista-Danville Thursday night and the result was Bucket City in a 101-62 quarterfinal bombardment of 13th-seed Liberty-Brentwood.
UC-Irvine signee Luke Isaac scored SRV’s first seven points of the game, had 16 points in the first quarter, 29 by halftime and a career-high 37 before leaving for good in the third quarter. By that time the Wolves (23-9) led 77-42 and Botteen was able to empty his bench, using 18 of 19 players.
Issac made six of San Ramon Valley’s 13 three-pointers, Mason Thomas (14 points) made four of them and Tyler Smith (led the reserves with 11).
“We had a lot of guys scoring five and six points all night long,” Botteen said. “It was one of those games we couldn’t miss. Luke was absolutely in the zone.”
That was something the Lions (26-4), coming off perhaps their biggest win in school history — a 71-67 thriller at fourth-seed Clovis North, was hoping against.
The Lions got 16 points from Andrew Vixon and 14 from Jaiden Miller, but it was not nearly enough for coach Jon Heinz, who announced before the season this would be his last. He leaves with 284 wins over 18 seasons, making him the winningest in school history.
But this young team, the Lions boast only three seniors, definitely overachieved.
They just couldn’t keep up the Wosolves, the defending NorCal Division 1 champion.
The story of the game was told on the game’s first posseāsion as Issac drilled a three. He had seven in the first three minutes, adding a steal to rob Liberty of an easy drive mixed in between.
Liberty would not simply roll over without a fight. Vixon made a quick swipe and turned it into a transition bucket before Miller followed up with a 3-pointer of his own.
But SRV’s deep ball attack could not be stopped, with Isaak hitting three 3s in his 16-point first quarter. The first quarter ended with the home side up 30-9 after a phenomenal 19-2 run, leaving the Lions reeling.
Liberty managed to put together an 8-2 run early in the 2nd quarter, only for the momentum to be taken by yet another 3 from Luke Isaak.
Thomas followed it up with two 3s of his own as the Wolves kept the scorer’s table quite busy. It was the highest scoring output for the Wolves since scoring 114 against San Lorenzo in December of 2022.
Even in games with as big a differential as this, there’s always something to watch. That something was a who, in the form of freshman guard Phiilip Hitchcock. With 98 points and a minute left, Botteen entered Hitchcock made his entrance, and after a couple of missed shots to make it 100, the freshman fan-favorite took a long 3 that banked in to serve as the last shot of the game. SRV’s student body stormed the court and Hitchcock was mobbed.
Not a bad night for the Wolves on Monte Vista’s home court. Now they get the defending state Division 2 champion which beat Inderkum 72-66 behind 21 points from ArDarius Grayson, a Weber State signee.
“We’re looking forward to continuing the season further,” Botteen said. “But it’s a big, big test. They all are at this point.”