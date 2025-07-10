SI

Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Shared the Sweetest Postgame Moment With Adorable Young Fan

This will bring a tear to your eye.

Brigid Kennedy

Even better, the Liberty guard dropped 28 points on Wednesday afternoon.
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Get out your tissues, WNBA fans, because you're going to need them while watching this.

In a video taken after the Liberty defeated the Aces at Barclays Center on Tuesday afternoon, sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu was seen spotting an adorable young fan waiting down by the court. The kid, who looked to be around seven or eight years old, was holding a sign that seemingly said something to the effect of: "Sabrina, can I get a pair of sneakers?"

Well, Sab delivered.

Although she said she "just gave them away" ("them" being shoes, presumably), Ionescu thought on her feet—literally—and gifted the boy the sneakers she was wearing ... which she also signed for him.

The fan was so stunned he started to tear up. Take a peek at that—from multiple angles—below:

Is that not the best thing you've seen all day?

To make the whole thing sweeter, Ionescu had an excellent game, which included 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. So this kid is getting some pretty magic sneaks. Could a Like Mike situation be loading?

