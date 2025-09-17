Arizona 4-Star QB Commit Is Driven by His Mexican Heritage
At 6-3, 175, Oscar Rios has emerged as one of the nation’s top junior quarterbacks. The four-star Downey High standout is rated the No. 11 QB nationally, according to 247 Sports, and the No. 20 overall prospect in California. A true dual threat, Rios threw for 2,200+ yards and 22 TDs and rushed for 735 yards and 11 TDs last season while leading Downey to an 8–2 record. On June 27, he committed to Arizona over UCLA.
Why he stands out
- Production + poise: Efficient downfield thrower who can extend plays and punish defenses on designed runs.
- 2025 start: Rios has Downey at 3–1 with 871 passing yards, 8 TDs, plus 242 rushing yards and a rushing score.
- Program buzz: ESPN recently labeled Rios Arizona’s most exciting 2026 commit.
Oscar Rios Explains His Pride and Purpose
Oscar Rios continues to prove why he belongs in the conversation about the top quarterbacks in the class of 2026. Every time Rios steps on the field he knows he is not only representing himself but his Mexican culture as well. Rios explains how important his heritage means to him.
"Representing the Mexican culture is everything to me," Rios said. "It drives me even more knowing there are kids out there with so much potential but get discourage by just seeing or even hearing that there aren’t many Mexicans in the football industry."
When you talk about legacy Rios has already cemented himself as an incredible representative and he hopes to continue to inspire the next generation; "I want it to be known that anything is possible no matter what background you come from. Just have to put your mind to it and have discipline."
Rios Named Arizona's Most Exciting 2026 Commit per ESPN
Rios this season is 3-1 with the Vikings and has thrown for 871 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 242 yards and one touchdown run. He has continued to spark major anticipation for the Wildcats and was just named the Most Exciting Commit in Arizona's 2026 Class by ESPN. Oscar Rios is the kid from Downey, CA who believed in himself and now is inspiring the next generation to do the same.
Recruiting Snapshot
- Committed: Arizona (June 27)
- Over: UCLA
- Profile: 4-star; No. 11 QB nationally; No. 20 overall in California (247Sports)
What’s Next
Rios’ blend of leadership, accuracy and run threat has Wildcats fans already picturing him in Tucson. If his trajectory holds, he’ll arrive as one of the most game-ready quarterbacks in Arizona’s 2026 class.