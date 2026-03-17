California Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 California girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every division.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Ontario Christian Knights

Runner-Up: Archbishop Mitty Monarchs

Champions: Corona Centennial Huskies

Runner-Up: Clovis Cougars

Champions: Sierra Pacific Golden Bears

Runner-Up: St Joseph Knights

Champions: El Dorado Golden Hawks

Runner-Up: Valley Christian Warriors

Champions: Faith Christian Lions

Runner-Up: Palisades Dolphins

Champions: Woodland Christian Cardinals

Runner-Up: Laguna Hills Hawks

Champions: Cornerstone Christian Cougars

Runner-Up: Redding Christian Lions

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