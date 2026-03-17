California Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 California girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every division.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Open Division
Champions: Ontario Christian Knights
Runner-Up: Archbishop Mitty Monarchs
Division I
Champions: Corona Centennial Huskies
Runner-Up: Clovis Cougars
Division II
Champions: Sierra Pacific Golden Bears
Runner-Up: St Joseph Knights
Division III
Champions: El Dorado Golden Hawks
Runner-Up: Valley Christian Warriors
Division IV
Champions: Faith Christian Lions
Runner-Up: Palisades Dolphins
Division V
Champions: Woodland Christian Cardinals
Runner-Up: Laguna Hills Hawks
NorCal Division VI
Champions: Cornerstone Christian Cougars
Runner-Up: Redding Christian Lions
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CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.