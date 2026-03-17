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California Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every CIF champion and runner-up for all divisions as the CIF high school basketball season comes to a close
CJ Vafiadis|
Archbishop Mitty Monarchs vs Ontario Christian Knights - Mar 14, 2026
Archbishop Mitty Monarchs vs Ontario Christian Knights - Mar 14, 2026 | Charles Chang

The 2026 California girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every division.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Open Division

Champions: Ontario Christian Knights

Runner-Up: Archbishop Mitty Monarchs

Division I

Champions: Corona Centennial Huskies

Runner-Up: Clovis Cougars

Division II

Champions: Sierra Pacific Golden Bears

Runner-Up: St Joseph Knights

Division III

Champions: El Dorado Golden Hawks

Runner-Up: Valley Christian Warriors

Division IV

Champions: Faith Christian Lions

Runner-Up: Palisades Dolphins

Division V

Champions: Woodland Christian Cardinals

Runner-Up: Laguna Hills Hawks

NorCal Division VI

Champions: Cornerstone Christian Cougars

Runner-Up: Redding Christian Lions

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CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

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